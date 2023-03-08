Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for making headlines over anything and everything under the sun. From making erratic decisions at Twitter to losing, regaining and again losing the crown of the world’s richest person alive, Musk has done it all. However, on Sunday the Tesla CEO made headlines for a peculiar reason. An old picture of the billionaire is being circulated online which has taken the internet by storm as Musk took out time from his busy schedule to comment on it.

On Sunday, a Twitter user named @cb_doge shared a funny throwback image of the 51-year-old billionaire. In the image, Musk was seen wearing a traditional outfit and fighting a sumo wrestler. “Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler. @elonmusk,” the user wrote on Sunday. The tweet went viral instantly and garnered over 5 million views.

Responding to it, the Tesla CEO recalled the time when the picture was taken and stated that the experience was brutal. “~8 years of pain from a crushed disc,” Musk wrote. The tweet which has received over 19,000 likes left the netizens in splits. This was not the first time Musk’s picture with the sumo wrestlers went viral. Last year, Musk himself shared the image when he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Netizens react

In March last year, the SpaceX CEO challenged the Russian President in single combat and stated that it will be Ukraine which will be at stake. “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин (Vladimir Putin) to single combat Stakes are Україна (Ukraine)”. Musk then went on to share the picture with a sumo wrestler, which was later reshared by the Twitter user on Sunday. After the tweet went viral, the netizens had a field trip with it. “Why isn't Elon wearing one of those Gi thongs?” one Twitter user quipped. “Oh that’s nasty. Really painful :( a friend of mine had that, had to get regular steroid / pain injections for years," another user wrote.