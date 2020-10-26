'Must Keep Calm!' Man Bags World Record For Covering Entire Body With Over 6 Lakh Bees

Chinese man Ruan Liangming covered his entire body with bees, setting a new record for the “Heaviest mantle of bees”. While setting the record, Ruan was aiming to create a ‘bee beard’. According to Guinnessworldrecords.com, bee bearding is a ‘carnival act thought to date back to the 19th century’. In the process, the performer manages to place a queen bee on its body, which then attracts many other flying insects.

A new record

Ruan’s record consisted of a total of approximately 637,000 insects, weighing 63.7 kg (140 lb 6.95 oz). Out of this number, 60 were queen bees. Recalling the experience, Ruan said, “The challenger must keep calm when dealing with bees. Bees will die once they sting you, so they usually avoid stinging unless they think you’re threatening them. If you notice bees are in an ‘unsteady’ mood, you need to figure out the reason quickly or stop the record attempt”.

Ruan featured on the episode 7 of 'Guinness World Records Italian Show'. It is a weekly video series featuring the most shocking record attempts from the 7th series of Italy’s Lo Show Dei Record. According to guinessworldrecords.com, this challenge took place outside on the co-filming set of "CCTV-Guinness World Records Special" and "Lo Show Dei Record" in Fengxin County, Yichun City, Jiangxi Province, China. Official adjudicators Angela Wu and Lisa Hoffman were also present to verify the attempt. The video above shows Ruan standing calmly with innumerable insects on his body. His eyes are closed and lips are sealed. The team who is pouring in insects can be seen wearing nets on face to protect themselves. However, Ruan is not wearing any.

