'My Hands Pain But...': Anganwadi Worker Rows 18km Daily To Attend To Tribal Kids & Women

The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everybody, however, there are some hidden “heroes” who have been coming forward to help people in need. In one such instance, Relu Vasave, who is an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, rows 18 kilometres to the interior village every day to attend to tribal children below six years and expecting mothers. Relu is being hailed as a hero after the story of her devotion towards her work went viral on social media.

According to ANI, Relu belongs to Nashik and has grown up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Since April, she has been visiting newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers from the hamlets of Aligat and Dadar so that they do not miss out on their proper medical care and nutrition. As she is an Anganwadi worker, she is supposed to keep checking the weight, health and proper growth of newborns and their mothers.

Relu said, "It is not easy to row every day. My hands pain by the time I am back home in the evening. But that doesn't worry me. It's important that babies and expecting mothers eat nutritious food and remain healthy. I will keep visiting these hamlets till things improve on the COVID-19 front”.

Maharashtra: Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Nandurbar rows 18 km daily to attend to children under 6 yrs of age & expecting mothers in interior villages.



She says, "Rowing daily is tough but it's important that babies & expecting mothers eat nutritious food & be healthy"

Relu has been appreciated by the tribal people, and she has been hailed for her effort during the pandemic. Her extraordinary work has also reached the Chief Minister’s office and the Chief Executive of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad, where she was personally praised for her great work on the CM’s behalf. Further, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also tweeted praising Relu’s work.

Kabra wrote, “Meet Raila Vasave of Maharashtra who takes care of the health of mothers and children in remote villages by rowing 18 km by boat. She works as an Anganwadi worker and decides this journey every day without stopping. Thank you for their devotion, dedication and service”.

मिलिए 18KM नाव चलाकर सुदूर गांवों में माताओं और बच्चों की सेहत का ध्यान रखने वाली महाराष्ट्र की रेलु वसावे से. वे एक आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता के रूप में कार्य करती हैं और हर रोज़ बिना रुके यह सफ़र तय करती हैं.

उनकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा, समर्पण व सेवाभाव को साधुवाद.



उनकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा, समर्पण व सेवाभाव को साधुवाद.#IndiaSalutesYou... pic.twitter.com/s34sQDaD0s — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) November 23, 2020

‘Superhumans without cape’

Several internet users have also praised Relu for her “commendable work”. While some called her a “real hero,” others wrote, “Salute to you, ma’am”. One user said, “Hats off to women like Rely Vaseve who got a way to serve others. May the kindness in her heart grow by the day and she be able to do better”. Another added, “Incredible and inspirational deed..instances like this give hope.. hats off to you ma’am”. “Superhumans without a cape,” added third.

Commendable dedication. But wish our system were better and Anganwadi workers didn't have to go through such hardships.

She is a real hero, trying to protect babies and mothers. Far better to spend money on real heroes rather than fake ones. Government shud help her with a motor boat.

18 km r u serious...that too daily 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Try giving a person byke/car 10 km, twice a week and they will make weird faces.

She is doing a great job.... more power to her....



She is doing a great job.... more power to her....

government @CMOMaharashtra need to help her in every possible way....

Great work. Kudos to her

Respect 🙏 more power to her...

Thank you! You are an inspiration.

