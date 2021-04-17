'Mysterious' Animal Lurking In Tree Turns Out To Be THIS, Netizens 'crying With Laughter'

In a bizarre incident, the Facebook page Krakow Animal Welfare Society from Poland shared an image of a mysterious creature lurking on the tree. It happened when the welfare society received a call from a resident about the creature which was perched on top of a tree. When the officials asked about its description, the caller said that it looked like an iguana and she could not remember the proper name but it could be a Lagoon. She also said that the creature was sitting on the tree for two days.

Lagoon turns out to be croissant

After the call, the officials reached the locality. The brown looking creature was sitting on a lilac branch “We already know that we can't help the creature, legwan, or rather - lagoon. Because it's hard to help something that was previously baked, not in the sunlight. Because it's hard to help something that almost sweeps us off our feet... a laugh attack”, read the caption. The mysterious lagoon, apparently, turned out to be a croissant. This mysterious lagoon - legwan turned out to be... croissant, a French cake croissant. “Probably flew out of a window (let me guess: for birds, probably thrown, out of the kindness of heart not supported, unfortunately, with any thought) and the poor guy got stuck in the fork of lilac twigs”, read the caption.

"I rarely come across croissants in my life, but from today until forever, they will have a new name for me. LAGUN. This sounds like a proud one", wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "We only wish such interventions! We are crying with laughter". Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather 11K likes and 2.8K shares.

(Image Credits: Facebook/@Krakowskie.Towarzystwo.Opieki.nad.Zwierzetami)

