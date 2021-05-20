Mysterious Blob Washes Up On North Carolina Beach, Netizens Ask 'what Is It?'

A giant and mysterious object has been spotted by the National park officials on a North Carolina beach. Cape Lookout National Seashore has shared the picture of it on Facebook calling it a "Beach Mystery". The park in the post has mentioned "a mysterious mass" that was found on the beach a few months ago. Netizens who were baffled to see the image started making guesses about what the strange object might be.

Mysterious object on North Carolina Beach

The park while sharing the photo has mentioned that it may be "something like the egg sacks of a squid". They further added that they were not sure about the what the object might be and wanted public help in identifying it. They mentioned that the object was discovered a few months ago but they are now making it public. Take a look at the post.

People have responded to the post commenting about what the mysterious object might be. One person wrote, "Google says they're squid eggs. But I don't know." Another person commented, "Squid egg mass. Put it back into the ocean, off shore, so the eggs can grow and hatch. Another individual wrote, "Looks like the squid eggs found in Oregon under the Yaquina Bay Bridge." Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, scientists have captured hunting skills of rare elusive giant squid under the deep sea in the gulf of Mexico. These creatures are hard to film as they live thousands of feet under the sea. Researchers used an unobtrusive camera platform to attract the elusive creature using a fake bioluminescent jellyfish. The marine biologists have for the first time, captured video of Architeuthis dux hunting prey under the deep sea in the gulf of Mexico. Experts previously believed that the squid waited before hunting its prey, but the new video contradicts the view as the creature is stalking the E-Jelly before attacking it.

First-of-Its-Kind Video Shows Giant Squid Hunt Their Prey Deep in The Ocean https://t.co/jItAi2GDNq pic.twitter.com/uzQmMMhTkb — Paulo Pereira (@Pauloaep) May 12, 2021

IMAGE: CapeLookoutNationalSeashore/Facebook

