'Mysterious Headless Animal' On Tree Causes Scare In Poland, Turns Out To Be 'Croissant'

The "mysterious headless animal” that wedged between tree branches, scaring the residents in Poland who refused to open their windows or stepping out of the house has been found to be a French viennoiserie pastry ‘Croissant’. An animal welfare organization, The Krakow Animal Welfare Society on Thursday took to its official Facebook handle confirming the reports as it narrated how the sighting had caused mass hysteria in the neighbourhood about an unidentified creature stranded on a tree for days, whom the local inhabitants suspected to be ‘Iguana,’ a gigantic lizard. A few days ago, the mammoth lizard of a similar kind had wreaked havoc at a departmental store in Thailand near Nakhon Pathom attempting to crawl atop the shelves, scattering the products, sending shoppers haywire as they freaked out.

The polish law enforcement, earlier this week, was bombarded with phone calls about “ a creature” sitting in a tree opposite the block for two days. “People do not open windows because they are afraid that it will enter their homes,” an unidentified woman was reported saying in a telephonic conversation with ‘Inspector Adam’. The officer, who suggested that the dangling animal might be a bird of prey hunted down, that fell on the tree was interrupted by the complainant from Krakow City, as she corrected the officer: “No! It is not a bird!”

The officer, however, ruled out the possibility of an Iguana, native to central America perched on a tree as it would be impossible for the reptile to cope well with the weather in Poland. The nervous resident, informed that the “dangerous” creature, lurking around their house, was “brown, sitting on a tree, and this is… well, that… lagoon.” The lady further insisted that she had guessed the animal accurately this time as the officer on call requested for more details to dispatch the team of first responders.

Suspicious animals turns out be 'buttery pastry'

In a hilarious turn of events, Inspector Adam suspected that the residents were making a prank call, as he reiterated that the day wasn’t “the first of April”, and the officers arriving at the scene and misleading in any way will have “consequences”. The woman, however, narrated the ordeal saying that the neighborhood is refusing to step out and was extremely afraid, the officer registered the contact number and the address as he arrived at the scene with the animal welfare group to identify the ‘scary’ animal. Upon arrival, however, officer Adam found that the creature hanging from the tree was in fact a croissant, a buttery pastry consumed in breakfast. The Krakow Animal Welfare Association, despite the unexpected outcome of the incident, still asked the residents to report suspicious animal animals sightings to welfare groups that could pose safety threats.

