Mysterious Ship Found By Ireland-based Photographer Abandoned In Irish Waters

An Ireland-based photographer explored something which has created a buzz over the internet. He has uncovered a mysterious ship that was reportedly abandoned in 2020 following an engine failure. The ship has been found in the Atlantic Ocean near a coastal village in Ballycotton, Ireland. It went viral after the photograph taken by the explorer took to social media to share the rusting hull of the Mv Alta merchant vessel.

Nobody has claimed ownership of the abandoned ship found

According to a report in Daily Star, the photographer that has a user name @LostIreland on TikTok found the abandoned ship and then taped the rusting boat to show the condition inside. In the video, it can be seen that the giant vessel is completely rusted from inside as well as outside. A water gallon and a rope can also be seen in the front area of the mysterious ship. The photographer then goes on to show ladders and doorways of the ship which have been rusting. It has been watched over 18,000 times on a video-sharing app- TikTok.

So far, none of the organisations have claimed ownership of the MV Alta.

Irish government will have to spend up to €10 million to remove the scrap

According to the reports, the Ireland government needs to spend nearly €10 million (£8.6 million) to remove the giant 77-meter vessel from the ocean shore. However, reports also suggest that the government would not remove it as the labour cost would exceed the cost of the iron scrap. It seems that the boat will be left on the rocks to disintegrate further.

