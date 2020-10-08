Incredible Drone Footage Of Marine Creatures Wows Internet, Can You Identify The Fishes?

An awe-inspiring drone footage of a mysterious emerald green looking marine creatures swimming off the coast of Australia has got the Internet wondering. In a video originally shared by the Instagram handle of Drone Shark App, a school of Cownose Rays swimming through the waters of Bondi Beach in Sydney, shimmering majestically was caught on camera that left online users admiring the “species of the planet”. “Incredible drone footage of a massive school of rays off Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia,” read the caption alongside the 58-second video footage also shared on Twitter.

In what seemed like the oceanic “rush hour”, hundreds of rays shining on the surface of the clear blue water travelling in a mammoth cluster mesmerized the viewers. The clip amassed over 217.8k views on twitter as users guessed that the creatures were perhaps unto a routine migration. Although, many were startled at the marine creatures’ texture as they compared it with something “familiar” with similar make in day to day lives. “Time for us to avenge Steve Irwin,” a user wrote. "How many pixels? , doesn't matter, they look square and fair,” joked the other.

Incredible drone footage of a massive school of rays off Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.



via dronesharkapp/ig https://t.co/KS2HgVejip pic.twitter.com/ZlEkjF9Z5u — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) October 6, 2020

Admiring the strange school, one wrote, “I like to go back and explore earth for a week when the human was hunting and gathering on this planet.” However, those that were aware of the Cownose Ray in the Australian waters, said, “Another reason Australian's should appreciate what they have and think more when buying and discarding their plastics,” hinting at the marine ecosystem’s wellbeing.

According to Australian Museum, the Rhinoptera bonasus or Cownose Ray often travel in groups and have bi-lobed heads and admirable triangular ‘wings’ with a long sturdy tail that gives the marine creature a unique appearance. While they prefer shallow, brackish water, they tend to swim on the ocean’s surface. They come together in order to migrate great distances, and have often been sighted by the divers and photographers and are popularly known as ‘Skeete’. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), the cownose ray is listed as “Near Threatened”.

Just a bunch of totino's Pizza rolls swimming pic.twitter.com/YpRY9niDRr — SegaSean // RAYMAN 4 SMASH 🙏 (@Sega_Sean) October 7, 2020

Imagine if the human species could stand in solidarity like that for environmental sustainability. We often forget that extinction is real for ALL species... — Bailey (@Bailey00988038) October 6, 2020

All species of our planet are worth our efforts to guarantee their survival. — Jose Aguirre (@JoseAgu53312984) October 7, 2020

Do not be fooled, these are cheese-its — Creators Collective (@creatorss) October 7, 2020

Wow 😯 it’s like one giant ray, magnificent 🤗. Also looks a typical day at Glastonbury from the sky, lots of brollies ☔️ — mattyjt72@gmail.com (@mattyjt72) October 7, 2020

That is epic nature! Great capture. — Chris Imgraben (@christopherimg) October 7, 2020

From the sky they look like little post it notes lol — MamaBear88 (@bear88_mama) October 6, 2020

Wow! At first i thought that was confetti or sticky notes as well. Fascinating! — ThomasJHarris1 (@harris1_thomas) October 7, 2020

