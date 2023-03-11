A video shared on social media shows two US cops dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu amid Holi celebrations. The video showed the crowd going berserk when Naatu Naatu played and everyone tried to copy the hook step of the song. Joining the crowd were two policemen who tried to copy the viral dance steps.

Naatu Naatu has been trending worldwide and holds the top spot in everyone’s playlist. After its Oscar nomination, the track has become a global sensation. This video is proof of Naatu Naatu fever gripping the world.

It can be seen in the video that the crowd is celebrating the festival of holi. Not just the people celebrating the festival, but two cops also danced to the RRR song. The cops were not only enthusiastic to perform to the song but also knew the hook step that was filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the movie directed by SS Rajamouli.

Oscars 2023: Fans Wait in Anticipation for Naatu Naatu Live Performance

Naatu Naatu song has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. The RRR song is composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose and the vocals are given by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The singer duo will perform the song live on the Oscars 2023 stage and American actor Lauren Gobliett will also dance on the track.

While the song’s Oscar nomination has been received with excitement, fans are rooting for its victory. Previously, the song made history with its victory in the Best Original Song category at the Golden Globes 2023.