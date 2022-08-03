Nagaland's Higher Education & Tribal Affairs minister Temjen Imna Along is well known for his humorous posts on social media. On Monday, the Minister shared a video of him grooving with folk dancers during a traditional performance. The viral video has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video opens up to show the Nagaland Education Minister shaking a leg with a group of folk dancers. The video was shared on Twitter by Temjen Imna Along with the caption, "See, I can dance too! #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking the blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage is enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals (sic)".

'This man is a gem...', say netizens

The trending video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered 106K views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Ur a multi-talented personality sir (sic)". A second user wrote, "This man is a gem. we need more people like Imna in indian politics (sic)". A third user commented, "maintaining the joy and single status ....Bravo! (sic)".

The folk dance took place during the Tsungremmong celebrations. As per Northeast Today, Tsungremmong is a six-day harvest festival that is celebrated to mark the end of farming, and people pray for abundant produce to gods and ancestors during this time. The festival is marked by communal gatherings comprising group dances and musical performances.

