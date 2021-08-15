Nagpur Cop Pays Penalty On Behalf Of Auto Driver Who Brought Coins From Son’s Piggy Bank

While most people are fearful of the police officers' renowned reputation for maintaining rules and regulations in society, one of the traffic police showed immense courtesy by paying the traffic penalty in favour of the wrongdoer. The incident instantly went viral on social media. This happened after seeing the young car driver compelled to organise the money from his small son's piggy bank, the Nagpur officer obliged to offer the fine himself.

The story behind the Nagpur cop offering to pay fine

The Nagpur Police Department recently confiscated an auto of Rohit Khadse driver. Following that they issued a challan receipt for allegedly violating traffic regulations. The driver, whose family income is dependent on the vehicle, took help from his little son and his piggy bank to release the vehicle, as per the social media post shared by the Nagpur Police.

Rohit was charged with ₹2,000. According to local media, the counter refused to take the ₹2,000 fine as he brought the entire amount in coins. After the rejection, Khadse then contacted Ajay Kumar Malviya, a senior police inspector at Sitabuldi Traffic Division. With his heartful request, he stated that he was willing to pay the penalty but only if his auto was returned to him. Following the conversation with Khadse, Malviya questioned the situation when he saw the plastic bag full of money.

According to the police, inspector Malviya not just refunded the money full plastic bag to Khadse after learning of his financial troubles, but he also paid the fine personally. Malviya was photographed returning over the little boy's valuable property to him.

Take a look:

म्हणाला. तेंव्हा वाहतूक विभागाचे वपोनी अजयकुमार मालवीय यांनी त्याचा चालानचा दंड स्वतः भरून त्याच्या लहान मुलाचे गुल्लक मधून काढलेले संपूर्ण पैसे परत केले.सदरचे कुटुंब साश्रुनयनांनी ऑटो सह घरी आनंदात गेले.(2/2) pic.twitter.com/iz2LB2oo0j — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 13, 2021

As per ANI, Inspector Malviya said that Khadse was already in debt and faced severe financial difficulties as a result of the protracted shutdown. Adding to that he said that under this severe condition, his son gave funds to recover ownership of his vehicle.

According to a news statement from the Nagpur Police, the auto-rickshaw driver was fined on August 8 for parking his auto in a no-parking zone. His auto was confiscated because he had past unpaid challans under his name. Although the officer expressed sympathy for his predicament, he also cautioned the driver to follow all traffic laws going forward.

Several social media users have applauded this generous act. One of the users said, “Very well appreciated... Humanity Still Exists...”, while another said “No words to say thanks Nagpur Police. We are always proud of the whole police department. Jai Hind.”

Perfect example of discipline and humanity. Great going @NagpurPolice — CA. Aditya Kothari (@CA_Aditya_NGP) August 14, 2021

No words to say thanks Nagpur Police. We are always proud of whole police department. Jai Hind. — dinesh wadegaonkar🇮🇳 (@dineshw1970) August 14, 2021

Indeed ,a commendable job by Shri Malviya Sir.Really proud of Nagpur City Police.Kep up the good work.. — ANAND KATHALEWAR (@ANANDKATHALEWAR) August 14, 2021

(Image Credit: Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.