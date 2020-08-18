Nagpur Police Urge People To Set Strong Device Password With A Quirky Clip

Nagpur City Police on August 18 took to its official Twitter handle to share a video showing people how to set a strong device password amid increasing threats of cybercrime. Nagpur police shared a video, where an individual can be seen opening the lock of the device by using a pattern. However, the pattern used by the individual in the video is so mind-boggling that it is prompting netizens to share jokes and memes in the comment section. The patter used by the individual is not the usual 3x3, but a breathtaking 9x9. To have an idea, it takes the mobile user 18 seconds to open the lock.

"Choose a strong password to secure your device"



Password - pic.twitter.com/qkVw0cNgSw — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 18, 2020

The video, since being shared on Twitter a couple of hours ago, has garnered more than 2,400 views and over 260 likes. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the Nagpur police department, which is known for sharing witty posts every now and then to inform or aware people about issues concerning them deeply. here are some of the jokes and memes that netizens shared.

When your girlfriend asks for your phone! — Naam mein kya rakha hai!! (@iharshalnaidu) August 18, 2020

How did u get this. It was my password! 🤦‍♂️ — Lavesh Kukreja (@KukrejaLavesh) August 18, 2020

Yesa password set to kar lenge but unlock karne ke time yaad bhi to aana chiye sir.. — pratik lohi (@pratiklohi1) August 18, 2020

Its an overkill. — Vivek bhagatji (@bhagatji83) August 18, 2020

Mind boggling 😃 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) August 18, 2020

Nagpur police's on cybersecurity

Nagpur police had recently shared Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi film inspired meme in order to raise awareness about cybersecurity. Nagpur police took to Twitter to share a meme featuring a snippet from the film which urged people to create a strong password by sharing the dialogue, "jab amazing ho sakti hu, toh normal kyun banu (Why should I be normal, when I can be amazing?)". The caption of the post read, 'When it comes to creating a Password, why not make it Strong alphanumeric using Lower case and Upper case letters with numbers".

When it comes to creating a Password, why not make it Strong alphanumeric using Lower case and Upper case letters with numbers : pic.twitter.com/BCi3CDevU9 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 16, 2020

