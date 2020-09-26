Nagpur Police Jumps Onboard #couplechallenge With 'best Couple These Days' Post

A witty post by the Nagpur police related to the trending #couplechallenge has caught the attention of the internet. The cops shared the image of the “best couple these days”, winning the popular couple challenge league with their comical response in the online audience’s favourite trend these days.

In a post on its official handle on September 25, Nagpur police department, in the likeliness of a dating app found that one everlasting partner for all and sundry. Conjoining images of an individual and a protective mask on a black creative with red and pink hearts, the department wrote, “It’s a match”, adding, “You and Mask have liked each other.”

As the COVID-19 continues to spread with a surge in caseload, that elevates the need of the WHO recommended health safety precaution, the mask has become essential to wear at all times to stem the transmission of the disease. Therefore, spinning the important advisory into humour, the Nagpur police department indicated that face masks and people were the best couples.

“Wear a mask”, advised the department to the general public. While the post is been widely circulated, users launched a meme fest in the comments related to the masks. Sharing a popular Bollywood movie Rockstar’s still, wherein actor Ranbir Kapoor says “Be my girlfriend,” a user wrote, “Me to N95 masks”.

Netizens say 'matched forever'

“Did Nagpur Police just find out the Winner of the #couplechallenge," commented another. “Match forever,” another wrote making a laughter emoticon. While users poured in laugh and heart emoticons at Nagpur police’s witty advisory, several others agreed that forgetting the masks can lead to serious health implications as the coronavirus spread was on the surge in the country onslaught of cases reported daily. “Yes Sir, it is important to wear masks always,” said one other.

Too funny! — Alwarya Ramteke (@AlwaryaR) September 26, 2020

You+mask+helmet = perfect match! 🚦😷 — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) September 26, 2020

Yes Sir, it is important to wear mask always — Aditya (@adiiityaa001) September 26, 2020

Did Nagpur Police just find out the Winner of the #couplechallenge ! — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) September 26, 2020

