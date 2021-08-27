'Nah He Tweakin': Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Viral Slang

If you were on an Instagram comment section in the last 24 hours, then you probably saw "nah he tweakin" anywhere you looked. Instagram's PR team even sent out a tweet that responded to the questions about this latest comment which was everywhere. But what does "nah he tweakin" mean? Here's what we know about it -

What does "nah he tweakin" mean?

If you've been on an Instagram comment section then you probably went straight to Google to search "Nah he tweakin meaning" or something along those lines. The phrase which is currently everywhere on Instagram simply refers to someone who's crazy or "tripping".

The trend is related to American rapper Lil Nas X and professional skateboarder Tony "Birdman" Hawk. It turns out Lil Nas X recently commented on a post on Instagram featuring Tony Hawk and the internet went beserk. But where is all this drama coming from?

How did "nah he tweakin" become a trend?

It all began when Lil Nas X decided to celebrate the release of his song Montero, last month. The diamond-certified rapper decided to launch something called 'Satan Shoes' which were custom-made Nike Air Max 97's containing a drop of human blood in the soles, according to BBC. The shoes were in commemoration of Lil Nas X's video for Montero where the singer slides down on a pole to dance with the literal devil in Hell.

However, conservatives or Nike itself did not take too kindly to this news. Several people accused Lil Nas X of satanic worship amongst other things. Now, Tony Hawk has announced that he's selling 500 limited edition skateboard decks, with paint made from his blood.

The internet might have forgotten the backlash they gave the rapper over a similar issue, but Lil Nas X certainly hasn't. RapTV's official Instagram handle shared the news where Lil Nas X wrote the infamous "nah he tweakin" comment in response. The rapper's comment has since received over 140k likes on the post, and the internet has since lost it's mind.

Lil Nas X also sent out a tweet talking about how Tony Hawk hasn't received the same backlash over his 'bloody' skateboard (get it?). He implied that the initial backlash might have had something to do with his skin color and sexual orientation.

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

In any case, a wave of Instagram users have begun using the term "nah he tweakin" everywhere, whether it's an influencer's post or an actor's. Instagram's PR team also responded to the problem and came up with some solutions since several outlets alleged that Instagram's spambots were the ones commenting everywhere.

According to BBC, in the last 12 hours "nah he tweakin'" has generated more than 11 million public interactions on Instagram, citing data from Crowdtangle.

Today some people experienced trouble loading comments on Instagram (except, it appears, for “nah he tweakin” 🧐). We’ve resolved this issue and all comments should now be back. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 26, 2021

