‘Name A Fruit Without An I’ Quiz Solved :The Real Answer Lies In The Question Itself!

'Name a fruit without an I quiz' is not as easy as it appears in the question. This quiz will take only a moment for you to realise but the answer lies in the question itself. Solve this quiz while you are bored and think that there is nothing much to do henceforth. Read on to find the solution and also to know how to make the quiz more interesting.

'Name a fruit without an I quiz', what is it about?

Carefully write out the possible answers to this quiz. You can jot down the names of the fruits which come to your mind. You can play this game at home with family during quarantine or even on normal days. Set a timer to make things more interesting.

Check out the possible 'Name a fruit without an I' answer

Acerola

Apple

Avocado

Banana

Blackcurrant

Cantaloupe

Carambola

Coconut Meat

Custard-Apple

Grapes

Guava

Honeydew Melon

Java-Plum

Kumquat

Lemon

Longan

Loquat

Lychee

Mango

Mangosteen

Nectarine

Orange

Papaya

Peaches

Pear

Plums

Pomegranate

Prunes

Pummelo

Rhubarb

Rose-Apple

Sapote, Mamey

Soursop

Sugar-Apple

Watermelon

However, the answers are none of the above! Read on to find out the 'Name a fruit without an I' answer.

How to engage more people in the 'Name a fruit without an I' quiz answers

Copy or save the above ‘Name a fruit without an I’

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the WhatsApp puzzle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles.

Share puzzle but not the WhatsApp puzzle answer.

Only give them the WhatsApp puzzle answer when they have tried two or three times.

'Name a fruit without an I' answer

The answer to this tricky puzzle is, ‘FRUT’. You read it right. The answer is simply removing the I from the word FRUIT. This is simple yet a lot of brainwork during free-time.

