‘Name A Fruit Without An I’ Quiz Solved :The Real Answer Lies In The Question Itself!

'Name a fruit without an I quiz' is not as easy as it appears in the question. This quiz will take only a moment for you to realise but the answer lies in the question itself. Solve this quiz while you are bored and think that there is nothing much to do henceforth. Read on to find the solution and also to know how to make the quiz more interesting.
Carefully write out the possible answers to this quiz. You can jot down the names of the fruits which come to your mind. You can play this game at home with family during quarantine or even on normal days. Set a timer to make things more interesting.
The answer to this tricky puzzle is, ‘FRUT’. You read it right. The answer is simply removing the I from the word FRUIT. This is simple yet a lot of brainwork during free-time.
