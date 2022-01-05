Named Kovid Kapoor, Startup Founder Details Travails Of First Foreign Trip Amid COVID

"You can have your own comedy show," a Twitter user joked after Holidify co-founder, Kovid Kapoor, shared about his experiences travelling abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kapoor, who co-founded Bangalore based travel startup, Holidify, in 2014, joined in the fun after he found people amused at the spelling of his name which is similar to, but pronounced differently, from COVID.

“Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun,” Kapoor quipped on Twitter, generating a flurry of reactions.

Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. 😂



Future foreign trips are going to be fun! — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 4, 2022

Explaining the meaning of his name, Kovid Kapoor said that his name is pronounced differently, with a softer 'd' sound.

For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar / learned.

Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa.



Also, it's pronounced as कोविद not कोविड 😅 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

'I better not be late for flights': Kovid Kapoor

Since tweeting about his foreign trip and fun-filled experiences, Kapoor's post has garnered over 9,580 likes, 900 retweets and several reactions. "This is the final call for Mr Kovid," one user joked, saying she can imagine an airport announcement for the Holidify co-founder. Kapoor humorously replied: "I better not be late for flights."

🔥😂😂😂 I can imagine an announcement on an airport. This is the final call for Mr Kovid kindly board your flight before you miss it 😂😂😂 — Meghna (@Meghna_venture) January 5, 2022

LOL I better not be late for flights 😂



Also at Starbucks - I always tell them to just not announce my name when handing me my coffee. — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Another Tweet prompted the startup owner to parody a dialogue from the Bollywood hit, Dil To Pagal Hein: "Kovid, naam to suna hi hoga."

So how does it go...

Hey Kovid , please to meet you 😛 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) January 5, 2022

Yeah pretty much 😂



Kovid, naam to suna hi hoga...

My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus... — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Netizens laud Kapoor's humour: 'You're a true sport'

Apart from the fun-filled conversations and reactions he generated from this Tweet, Kapoor also invited the curiosity of netizens who lauded him for his sense of humour and asked him to share more about his travel experiences. "Encourage me a little and I'll do it," Kapoor said.

Hahahah oh dear lord!! 🤣🤣🤣 I cannot wait to hear more of your stories from AROUND the world lol.. — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) January 5, 2022

Have a few already. Encourage me a little and I'll do it 😂https://t.co/lRMN5ReZlj — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Here's a look at some more reactions from Netizens:

Interesting one. Really it's fun & tough too for you to manage some situations. Though we see that you are a true sport. Good luck brother. — Ramesh (Ramy) Balakrishnan (@rameshaiyar) January 5, 2022

Don't mind but how many varients you have bro 😜 — प्रshant (@p_khodecha) January 5, 2022

You can surely have your own comedy show ... Sharing all incidents of covid times with all of us.Surely everyone gonna enjoy it.

All ears for it 🤣🤣🤣 — Varsha (@singhvarsha16) January 5, 2022

Lol ur name is really kovid?? Man it must b hard time for u frm here on.. 🤭 — Nayela Shabbir (@5habb1r_p15cean) January 5, 2022

My neighbour's kid's name is Kovid, he was around 7 when covid-19 hit and would cry when they talked about covid on TV 😂 likes to go by his nickname now — Anubhav ✳️ (@spreadingsheets) January 5, 2022

Did u consider renaming your name as " kovidh" !! Would help in Covid times,🙂 — Shubhra Verma (@shubhravermas) January 5, 2022

Naah I like to think that I'm cool enough to make some jokes and ride on the wave 😂 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

(Image: @KovidKapoor/Twitter)