Named Kovid Kapoor, Startup Founder Details Travails Of First Foreign Trip Amid COVID

“Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun,” Kovid Kapoor said.

"You can have your own comedy show," a Twitter user joked after Holidify co-founder, Kovid Kapoor, shared about his experiences travelling abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kapoor, who co-founded Bangalore based travel startup, Holidify, in 2014, joined in the fun after he found people amused at the spelling of his name which is similar to, but pronounced differently, from COVID. 

“Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun,” Kapoor quipped on Twitter, generating a flurry of reactions. 

Explaining the meaning of his name, Kovid Kapoor said that his name is pronounced differently, with a softer 'd' sound.

 

'I better not be late for flights': Kovid Kapoor

Since tweeting about his foreign trip and fun-filled experiences, Kapoor's post has garnered over 9,580 likes, 900 retweets and several reactions. "This is the final call for Mr Kovid," one user joked, saying she can imagine an airport announcement for the Holidify co-founder. Kapoor humorously replied: "I better not be late for flights." 

Netizens laud Kapoor's humour: 'You're a true sport'

Apart from the fun-filled conversations and reactions he generated from this Tweet, Kapoor also invited the curiosity of netizens who lauded him for his sense of humour and asked him to share more about his travel experiences. "Encourage me a little and I'll do it," Kapoor said.          

Here's a look at some more reactions from Netizens:

