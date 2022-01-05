Named Kovid Kapoor, Startup Founder Details Travails Of First Foreign Trip Amid COVID

Quick links:
Image: @KovidKapoor/Twitter
"You can have your own comedy show," a Twitter user joked after Holidify co-founder, Kovid Kapoor, shared about his experiences travelling abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kapoor, who co-founded Bangalore based travel startup, Holidify, in 2014, joined in the fun after he found people amused at the spelling of his name which is similar to, but pronounced differently, from COVID.
“Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun,” Kapoor quipped on Twitter, generating a flurry of reactions.
Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 4, 2022
Future foreign trips are going to be fun!
Explaining the meaning of his name, Kovid Kapoor said that his name is pronounced differently, with a softer 'd' sound.
For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar / learned.— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa.
Also, it's pronounced as कोविद not कोविड 😅
Since tweeting about his foreign trip and fun-filled experiences, Kapoor's post has garnered over 9,580 likes, 900 retweets and several reactions. "This is the final call for Mr Kovid," one user joked, saying she can imagine an airport announcement for the Holidify co-founder. Kapoor humorously replied: "I better not be late for flights."
🔥😂😂😂 I can imagine an announcement on an airport. This is the final call for Mr Kovid kindly board your flight before you miss it 😂😂😂— Meghna (@Meghna_venture) January 5, 2022
LOL I better not be late for flights 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Also at Starbucks - I always tell them to just not announce my name when handing me my coffee.
Another Tweet prompted the startup owner to parody a dialogue from the Bollywood hit, Dil To Pagal Hein: "Kovid, naam to suna hi hoga."
So how does it go...— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) January 5, 2022
Hey Kovid , please to meet you 😛
Yeah pretty much 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Kovid, naam to suna hi hoga...
My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus...
Apart from the fun-filled conversations and reactions he generated from this Tweet, Kapoor also invited the curiosity of netizens who lauded him for his sense of humour and asked him to share more about his travel experiences. "Encourage me a little and I'll do it," Kapoor said.
Hahahah oh dear lord!! 🤣🤣🤣 I cannot wait to hear more of your stories from AROUND the world lol..— Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) January 5, 2022
Have a few already. Encourage me a little and I'll do it 😂https://t.co/lRMN5ReZlj— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Interesting one. Really it's fun & tough too for you to manage some situations. Though we see that you are a true sport. Good luck brother.— Ramesh (Ramy) Balakrishnan (@rameshaiyar) January 5, 2022
Don't mind but how many varients you have bro 😜— प्रshant (@p_khodecha) January 5, 2022
You can surely have your own comedy show ... Sharing all incidents of covid times with all of us.Surely everyone gonna enjoy it.— Varsha (@singhvarsha16) January 5, 2022
All ears for it 🤣🤣🤣
Lol ur name is really kovid?? Man it must b hard time for u frm here on.. 🤭— Nayela Shabbir (@5habb1r_p15cean) January 5, 2022
My neighbour's kid's name is Kovid, he was around 7 when covid-19 hit and would cry when they talked about covid on TV 😂 likes to go by his nickname now— Anubhav ✳️ (@spreadingsheets) January 5, 2022
Did u consider renaming your name as " kovidh" !! Would help in Covid times,🙂— Shubhra Verma (@shubhravermas) January 5, 2022
Naah I like to think that I'm cool enough to make some jokes and ride on the wave 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.