'Nani Rocks': Grandmother Compares Bodysuit To Kid's Diaper In This Hilarious Video; Watch

Social media users often share videos or pictures that show how their parents or grandparents reacted regarding their clothes, pictures. Adding to them, a new video has surfaced on social media that shows a grandmother's hilarious reaction to a bodysuit. The comparison of a bodysuit to a kid's diaper by the grandmother has caught the attention of netizens, who could not stop themselves from reacting to the cute reaction.

Grandmother's reaction to a bodysuit

The video was shared by Variyata Singh Jaglan on Instagram that features her Nani. Jaglan uploaded the clip alongside the caption, "Itni badi tu nappy pehnegi" which when translated in English means, "You are so grown up, will you wear nappy". The video posted by Jaglan shows the grandmother inspecting the white-coloured white bodysuit. A few moments later, Jaglan's Nani compared the bodysuit to a kid's diaper. Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 13000 views and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the reaction of the grandmother took to the comments section to express their opinion. One user commented, "Dadis are always the cutest." Another individual commented, "Purest video on the internet." Another person commented, "Aww she’s really cute". Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a video of a girl showing her Rs 35,000 belt to her mom would leave you in splits. An Instagrammer Chabi Gupta posted a video on the social networking site on Sunday unboxing a Gucci belt and showing it to her mom Anita Gupta. Initially, the mother seemed unimpressed with the luxury belt which she compared to the belt worn by students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, however, when she heard the price of the belt, her reaction was even more hilarious. After Chabi revealed that the belt cost Rs 35,000, shock was ridden all over her face. "Doesn't this look like the DPS belt? How much is it for?" the mom asked.



IMAGE: Variyatajaglan/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.