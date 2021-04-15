NASA Gets Social To Celebrate Earth Day, Asks Netizens To Share Favourite Pics Of Earth

As a part of its #ConnectedByEarth initiative for Earth Day on April 22, 2021, NASA on Wednesday asked Twitter to share some of the photographs of their favourite places on Earth and tag the space agency. It also asked the followers to describe why the place in the photographs they share is “meaningful” to them. Moreover, NASA informed that it will spotlight some of the ‘special places’ shared in the comments on the upcoming Earth Day.

We all have a place on this beautiful blue marble we call home. ðŸ’™ Tag us in your favorite pictures or videos of Earth using #ConnectedByEarth & share why it's meaningful to you! @NASAEarth will spotlight some of your special places on #EarthDay. Details: https://t.co/7tYbfdz3Kg pic.twitter.com/g0QQzArllW — NASA (@NASA) April 14, 2021

“Connect with us on April 22 by posting an image on social media of the bit of Earth that connects you to our planet – get yourselves in there, too, if you want to – and tag it with #ConnectedByEarth,” NASA said. “If you want to share your general location (state, province, country) we can explore our wider connections,” it added.

In a statement that it released ahead of Earth Day 2021, NASA asked people worldwide to share the planetary masterpiece to celebrate how each one is #ConnectedByEarth. “NASA Earth science shows us the ways that the natural systems, land, water, air, ice, connect to, and affect, each other and our climate,” the space agency said in a release, adding that all Earthlings are connected as they share the blue habitable planet and its ecosystem. On Earth Day, NASA launched the #ConnectedByEarth hashtag for people to upload collective images of different parts of the planet or other creatures, and landmarks.

As we prepare for #EarthDay here at @NASA, we're thinking about the ways we're all connected by our home planet. We want you to share pictures and videos with us of your little place in space, using #ConnectedByEarth.https://t.co/P9e8bYiURx pic.twitter.com/MxlZzW0uca — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 14, 2021

NASA encourages 'to grow a garden'

NASA also urged the users to that this Earth Day, they must start a plantation. “We encourage you to start your own garden,” the space agency said, adding that be it in a plot of Earth or a pot full of Earth using seeds similar to the ones taken to the International Space Station for the astronauts’ garden. NASA launched a hashtag #GrowForLaunch. It cited how people must grow a garden using advantages of the Earth such as gravity, sunlight, soil, water, and other basics needed to grow plants and vegetables. It explained that NASA has a Vegetable Production System, known as ‘Veggie’, which experiments with ways to grow plants in space to give astronauts vital nutrition from freshly grown fruits and vegetables.

“If a #ConnectedByEarth or #GrowForLaunch post catches our eye, we may share your post on our NASA social media accounts,” NASA wrote.

Took this on a sunny day in the Mile High City. If you look closely, you can see the ladybug traveling up the stem! #ConnectedByEarth pic.twitter.com/wQPkBDu32x — Buddy and Rocky (@CRudzinskas) April 15, 2021

Here's one of my favorite view of sunðŸŒž sets, #ConnectedByEarth our lovely ðŸ˜ blue ðŸ’™ marble #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/KdpDO5Roqb — Abdul Raheem (@AbdulRaheem5876) April 15, 2021

National Park Mumbai ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/sQIHMCqRjx — IMRAN SK (@imran5511) April 14, 2021

The sky above brings forth life from the soil which we may use to feed the inhabitants of the earth.#ConnectedByEarth #Farm365 #Plant2021 pic.twitter.com/KSnX5C1FG8 — Rex Weatherford (@RexWeatherford) April 14, 2021

#connectedbyearth #Earthday The Pyrenees, remind me of happy times and beautiful places,hopefully, very soon we'll all be back to some kind of normality. Photo is taken by myself. pic.twitter.com/zyJWHmC4YW — Charlotte Johnson (@chingo1970) April 14, 2021

This is in my yard. I love it when I can see wild animals in my yard when I look outside. pic.twitter.com/rRrSJkp3uE — Paula (@PaulaSorenson4) April 14, 2021

(Image Credit: Twitter/@RugyendoQuotes/@Renee_AmberRain/@BeeASpaceBoy)