NASA Shares Creepy Photograph Of Solar Jack-O-Lantern On Halloween; Take A Look

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) marked the celebration of Halloween by sharing an undoubtedly spooky image of the Sun

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) marked the celebration of Halloween by sharing an undoubtedly spooky image of the Sun. NASA posted a picture of a solar 'jack-o-lantern' on social media with a creepy glowing smile. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) photographed this solar jack-o-lantern in October, 2014. Its ghastly grin comes from the Sun's active zones, which release more energy and light than the surrounding dark regions. 

According to NASA, “Active regions are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the Sun’s atmosphere.” 

While uploading the picture on Instagram, NASA stated since 2010, the SDO has kept a constant watch on the Sun, documenting events like solar flares and coronal loops. It provides information on the Sun's interior, atmosphere, magnetic field, and energy output. 

NASA shares solar jack-o-lantern image

Furthermore, the Sun seems to be a jack-o-lantern because of two eyes and a grin-shaped smile which are basically the bright orange active spots. NASA said, “The rest of the Sun is dark in comparison, with an orange outline distinguishing the star from the darkness of space.” 

Along with the image, NASA captioned it, “You're gourdous. Literally GOURD. Ous.” 

Take a look at the image: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

After the post was shared on the social media platform, it garnered over 1,225,436 likes and several amusing comments. One of the users wrote, “This pic has had me smiling at my phone all day!” While another stated, “This is what my pizza rolls look like in the microwave if I cook them for too long.” A third commented, “Happie Halloween“. 

Take a look at some of the comments:   

Meanwhile, in the month of October, a new photograph of Earth's closest star in an entertaining state was captured by NASA's Sun-watching observatory, which is fixed in orbit. The image, which was taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), shows the Sun "smiling" when seen in ultraviolet light. The Sun's mouth and eyes are really coronal holes, which are locations where rapid solar wind erupts into space, according to NASA's explanation on Twitter. 

