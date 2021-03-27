NASA Shares Spectacular Image Of 'frosty Sand Dunes Of Mars’; Netizens In Awe

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took to its official Instagram handle and shared a stunning image of frosty sand dunes of Mars. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has captured the picture with its HiRISE camera. Stunned by the picture, netizens took to the comments section to share their views.

Sand dunes of Mars captured

In the post, NASA has mentioned that Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured the image of frosty sand dunes. They described that the field of sand dunes occupies a crater that stretches for five kilometers that are found in the high-latitudes of Mars northern plains. The stripes and other features in the images are due to the sublimated ice that comes with the ‘seasonal thaw’. They further asked the users about the year Mars Reconnaissance Orbitor had reached Mars. They have mentioned four options 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 for response. Take a look at the post.

Since uploaded on Twitter, the image has gathered to 680K likes and accumulated comments from netizens. Some of the users in their comments gave the answer to the question asked by NASA. One user wrote, "Looks like metallic iron oxide sand dunes." Another user wrote, "Woww that's spectacular." Another user commented, "2006". Check out some reactions.

(Image Credits: NASA Instagram)

