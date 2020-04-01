National Burrito Day 2020 - All You Need To Know About It & How To Celebrate

National Burrito Day is celebrated on first Thursday of April. Many restaurants and food chains will be offering discounts and deals this National Burrito Day. Read more to know about the day when the Burritos are celebrated across the world.

What is National Burrito Day?

This year, National Burrito Day will be celebrated on April 2, 2020. The day is celebrated to pay homage to this delicious dish of tortillas that are stuffed with meat, cheese, beans, rice, vegetables and sauces. It is celebrated as an appreciation day to the delicious burritos. It is a Mexican dish that is popular all over the world.

The day is also known as Free Burrito Day. This is because of many offers and deals are offered by different food chains and restaurants. Deals like discounted rates or buy one get one deal are often seen on burritos on this day. Burrito consists of a flour tortilla wrapped into a cylindrical shape around different delicious ingredients.

The word burrito means little donkey in Spanish. The name is derived possibly from the packs and bedrolls that donkeys once carried. The dish first became popular in Guanajuato and Guerrero before its popularity moved northward to the United States. Burritos can be enjoyed by everyone on this day. National Burrito Day is the perfect opportunity for everyone to satisfy the urge to eat Mexican food.

National Burrito Day is celebrated across the world in many ways. Commonly, people make and eat burritos at their home on this day. Some people also host a party to celebrate the delicacy while some choose to head out for enjoying amazing deals in restaurants.

