'Nature Is A Wonder': Video Shows Aurora 'explode'; Netizens Stunned By Delightful Sight

There are multiple videos on the internet showcasing stunning natural phenomena. The beauty of nature often leaves people enchanted.

That has been the case with visuals of an aurora explosion in Alaska. The video has been going viral on social media.

The video opens up to show an aurora explosion in Alaska, the United States. The video was shared by a user named Vincent Ledvina on Instagram. The viral video begins with a text inserted on it, which read, "This is what I mean when I say the aurora can 'explode'". Within a couple of seconds, the aurora explosion turns the sky fully green, with vigorous waves spreading all across. "The reflection of the light made the view look more magnificent," the text further read. Sharing the video, Ledvina wrote, "Aurora explosion in Alaska! Can’t wait to go back!".

Explaining the explosion, the text further read, "The aurora was so strong that it overexposed my camera. It was so green to the naked eye, too. The explosion is actually called a substorm, which is where the aurora brightens for a brief period of time and extends equatorward. Substorms go through three phases: expansion, breakup, and recovery".

'Wow that’s amazing': Netizens' reactions

The viral video has garnered around 3.2 million views since being shared. The video has also accumulated several likes accompanied by comments. A user wrote, "Its my dream to see an Aurora with my own eyes someday... BTW one question, do these Auroras appear as bright as they seem in the videos or somewhat like the stars where you can only see them if there's no light pollution?" A second user, "It must be an incredible Event for all senses..nature is a wonder..thank you.". A third user wrote, "This is incredible".