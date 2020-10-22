Last Updated:

Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan 'sing' Pop Song In Viral Deepfake Video; Users Say 'too Funny'

Recently, a Twitter user shared a deepfake video of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, which features the politicians crooning 'Video Killed the Radio Star 'song.

The meme culture has hit an all-time-high on social media in recent times. Content creators have been creating rib-tickling memes and videos on social media with respect to political events, which have unfolded in recent times. Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the name H U Khan, took to his handle to share an edited fake video of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. The video features Khan and Sharif singing the popular song, Video Killed the Radio Star, which has now left the internet in splits. Take a look.

Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif's viral video

Soon after the video stormed the internet, social media users shared the video in large numbers and expressed their excitement to watch a live performance of the two politicians together. Some fans also mentioned that they can’t stop watching the video. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video shared:

Hitler and Stalin sing The Video Killed the Radio Star:

However, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif are not the only politicians in the world on whom this video was made. Earlier, a similar deepfake video was made on the former German Chancellor, Adolf Hitler and Former Premier of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Vijay Chandrasekhar, in which the late politicians can be seen crooning The Video Killed the Radio Star. Take a look.

