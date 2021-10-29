Neeraj Chopra's Interaction With Little Girl Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch Video

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who made the country proud after he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has again created a buzz on social media. Recently, a heartwarming video of Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had gone viral on the microblogging site.

The video shared on Twitter shows the interaction of a little girl with the Javelin star at Panipat Sports Stadium. Netizens loved the interaction of the Javelin star and the little girl.

Neeraj Chopra's interaction with little girl goes viral

The video posted by IPS Officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter shows the Olympic gold medalist talking to a girl at Panipat Sports Stadium. The caption of the video reads, "Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today. Way to go Champion @dsya_haryana." In the video posted on the microblogging site, Neeraj Chopra can be seen almost bowing down in front of the girl with his hands in his pocket. While they can be seen talking to each other, the girl says, "Mere favourite to aap hi ho (You are my favourite)." Replying to the cute confession, Neeraj smiles and gives the girl a pat on her cheek. The people in the video then request Neeraj Chopra for a picture. They can be seen walking forward along with the little girl. Watch the video here:

हमारे favourite तो आप ही हो 😊 @Neeraj_chopra1

Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today .

Way to go Champion 👍 @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/eKcjRjeDLI — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) October 27, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 22.5K views and several reactions. Netizens loved the interaction and took to Twitter to appreciate the Javelin star for his simplicity. One user commented, "Pankaj Nain Sir... Real Hero like #NeerajChopra is available for everyone, his simplicity encase and won everyone Heart and Great to see your efforts- Thanks a lot." Another user commented, "I just love about the way he treat with children no show off in front of camera just treat like true gentle man." Another social media user commented, "Wonderful! With such simplicity, you connect always!." Check out some user reactions:

Wow heart touching video ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .Great Neraj sir 🙏🙏 — Hritik Pandey (@HritikP97610795) October 27, 2021

He is down to earth man 🙏🏻



Real hero 👏👏 — kirandeep kaur (@OnePanjaban1) October 27, 2021

You are my favourite also @Neeraj_chopra1 ❤ 🇮🇳 — Nitin Kr. Pandey (@nitinevergreen) October 29, 2021

So adorable....😇👍 — Firdaus Fatima (@Firdaus86786767) October 28, 2021

Wonderful! With such simplicity, you connect always! — Sumit Sharma (@sumitshrm749) October 28, 2021

I just love about the way he treat with children no show off in front of camera just treat like true gentle man ❤️ — Shiv Dutt pal 🇮🇳 (@Shivduttp1998) October 28, 2021

❤️🙏 — Bhim Chopra 🇮🇳 {जय हिंद} (@BhimChopra2) October 27, 2021

@Neeraj_chopra1 being sportsmanship and secular mentality will always be our idol. — prodyot bepari (@prodyotbepari) October 29, 2021

Pankaj Nain Sir... Real Hero like #NeerajChopra is available for everyone, his simplicity encase and won everyone Heart and Great to see your efforts- Thanks a lot — Dhrub Raj Mishra (@mishra_dhrub) October 28, 2021

Neeraj Chopra thinks of Javelin throw sport even underwater

Earlier this month, Neeraj Chopra, while holidaying in the Maldives shared his video on his Twitter handle in which was seen practising his iconic Javelin throw underwater. Chopra shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption saying, "be it sky, land or underwater I am always thinking of the Javelin." In the video posted on microblogging site, Neeraj Chopra can be seen enjoying underwater and performing the action of throwing a javelin

Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!



PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/q9aollKaJx — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 1, 2021

Image: Twitter/@ipspankajnain