Nepal: Teenager Grows 70 Cm Long Hairy Tail; Local Priest Calls Boy Reincarnation Of God

The Internet has become an emerging platform for unique as well as weird facts coming in. As of now, a weird incident has grabbed the attention of the users on the Internet. A teenager from Nepal has a 70 cm tail growing from the coccyx, which is an embarrassment for a teenager. However, the boy vowed to not hide it anymore and carry it as pride. The boy is believed to have grown the tail since he was five days old.

Furthermore, the boy, Deshant Adhikari, 16, was initially embarrassed by the 70-centimeter-long appendage that protruded from his coccyx and kept it hidden from view. As his parents planned to get it treated in another country to have it removed before a local priest claimed their son was a reincarnated god. This could be as weird as unique while the boy's parents have visited several hospitals in Nepal and abroad when he was a child in search of treatment.

More about 70 cm long hairy tail

After going viral on social media, thanks to his unusual condition, Deshant said he is now completely comfortable showing it to the world. He said in a YouTube video: “My parents used to now show the tail and I agreed, now I don’t feel any discomfort showing it while his video went viral on TikTok. “A video of me went viral on Tik Tok and now a lot of people know me as the boy with a tail, and I feel good about it", he added.

Filmmaker Puskar Nepal, who interviewed Deshant and filmed his bizarre tail, said, "His parents didn't know about his condition until they took him home from hospital five days after he was born. They took him to different local hospitals and even abroad seeking the proper treatment, but no effort could stop the tail from growing. Later they consulted the priests and they were told not to comb or use any tool to cut the tail", he added.

However, Deshant is not the only medical marvel to hail from Nepal, as one other man also held a Guinness World Record for the world's shortest man at birth. However, he managed to grow despite the health conditions.

Image: Unsplash