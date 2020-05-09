'Roti Ek Prem Katha To Flying Chappal'; Fans Roll Out Fun 'Originals' On Mother's Day

Netflix content on social media has time and again mesmerised fans. It is not surprising to see that netizens in huge numbers gush to answer their captivating questions. On May 9, with regards to Mother's day, Netflix on its social media page shared stills of three on-screen mothers from hit movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Maska, and Schitt's Creek. The caption to the post caught all the eyeballs. Netflix asked fans to write them a story about their mother that they think should be a Netflix original. And fans' reaction to it is something we cannot miss.

Netflix gets hilarious response to Mother's day post

On Saturday evening, a post shared on Netflix's Instagram page created quite a stir on the internet. The viral picture sees stills of mothers from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Prit Kamani, Manisha Koirala and Shirley Setia's movie Maska and Eugene Levy- Catherine O'Hara's movie titled- Schitt's Creek. The caption penned down on the post read-- "Tell us a story from your mother that you think should be a Netflix original", along with another note that read, "There's a reason why you can't spell Drama without Ma." The picture has gone viral in no time, as fans are replying to the Mother's day post with hilarious comments. Many have come up with funny 'Mother's day' titles for Netflix Originals by tweaking some popular movie and web show titles.

While a fun comment read, 'Netflix original: sab tod de- breaking bad Mom's version,' another comment read, 'Make a series called Roti: Ek Prem Katha.' Take a look at the post and fans' hilarious comments on it. Many dropped laughing emotions on the hilarious Netflix Originals titles. Check out.

Also Read | Netflix originals of 2016 that should be on must-watch list

Also Read | Jim Parsons Shares Video Of His Makeup Process For His Role In Netflix Series 'Hollywood'

Also Read | Kim Kardashian gives an early Mother's Day gift to her mom, Kris Jenner; fans laud her

Also Read | Black Panther spotted in Goa, man discovered with 3 kidneys: Viral news of the week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.