Netflix Wants To Know First Name People Think Of When They Hear 'detective'; Check Replies

An intriguing post by Netflix asking the suspense and thriller buffs what name strikes when they hear the word “detective” among the myriad of detective series on Netflix has sparked a discussion on the internet. “Who’s the first detective you think of when you hear the word, ‘Detective’?” Netflix India asked in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account. While the post garnered over 6.3k likes and a huge response, it amassed some hilarious answers from the viewers that ranged from ACP Pradyuman from CID to Benedict Cumberbatch and even Lucifer.

“MathuraDas alias inspector Bharat, Surag The clue. Lol,” a commenter replied Netflix in a comical response to the question. “Ranga Billa,” said another, citing the Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case known as the Ranga-Billa case from the capital in the year 1978. One another said, “Chacha Chaudhary”, an Indian comic book character which was created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma and is popular among kids. One another named the Indian-Bengali fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi who’s renowned as the ‘truth seeker’ and is hailed for his observational skills and reasoning, and forensic science. Taking the answers towards a lighter note, a user shared Mr.Bean’s image. Several such answers have caused humour as well as a healthy discussion on the internet.

Ofcourse Lucifer britishously saying "de-tah-tive"â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/6eMWiqNcTT — DRAMA QUEEN (@thugglife92) September 19, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch — Raqeeb Khan (@raqeebkhann) September 19, 2020

MathuraDas alias inspector Bharat, Surag The clue. Lol pic.twitter.com/UjEgSAMqoo — Being SarcasticðŸ”„ (@SecularAkash) September 19, 2020

Chloe decker from Lucifer by the way when r u going to release remaining episodes of Lucifer season 5?? — Mohammad Sajjad (@mohammad1999786) September 19, 2020

Identify the “band”

Earlier, in a similar post, Netflix India asked the fans and movie buffs to guess the name of a “band” alongside a still from a popular family flick starred by Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, and Salman Khan as Vinod, Vivek, and Prem. Netflix India actually depicted the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain scene of the male leads performing, and very wittingly, asked commenters to identify the “band”. And the twist, “wrong answers” has triggered jitters of laughter on social media. Shortly, several users poured in humorous responses in the comments thread, guesses that seem un-relatable with the Bollywood flick in the wildest imagination.

