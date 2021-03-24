Netflix Shares Epic Checklist; How Many Of These Things Did You Do In Lockdown?

The government of India imposed the first nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic last year on March 24. From schools and offices and public gatherings were banned and people were forced to stay inside their homes. The unprecedented circumstances led to a massive shift in the lifestyle of majority of people. Reflecting on the lockdown phase, Netflix India has shared a post on Instagram marking the anniversary of lockdown. In the post, Netflix has uploaded some pictures from different movies and TV series that are in some way or another related to the lockdown. In the caption, Netflix asked about the activities that they did for the past year.

From zoom meetings to popular dalgona coffee, Netflix has curated several moments that definitely remind people of the adversities and also the fun moments. "Quick question: How many of these did you do this time last year?" asked the post of the streaming platform. In the post, Netflix added popular stills from movies and sitcoms.

The first picture is from the TV series The Big Bang Theory that perfectly portrays the zoom meetings. In the second picture, Bollywood actress Tabu can be seen from a still of the movie Andhadhun that mentions dalgona coffee. The third picture is from the Never Have I Ever series which shows people making viral videos. The fourth picture shows Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor from Wake up Sid movie that can remind people of cooking (at least the efforts of learning it). Take a look at the post and other pictures:

Since being shared on March 23, the post has gathered more than 59000 likes and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. "Thank you netflix for making our year better. don't forget to add what you've done for us. Another user wrote, "Everything." "Leaving last two , everything I guess", commented another individual. Check out some user reactions.

