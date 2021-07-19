Netflix Shares Monday Blues Clips From 'Dangal', Netizens Find Them Relatable

Netflix India has again created a buzz on the internet by sharing a meme related to Monday blues. In a latest post shared by the OTT platform on Instagram, it assembles clips from the wrestling based movie Dangal. In the 10 second reel shared by the video-centric app, it reminds the scene where actor Aamir Khan, who has played the role of father, makes his daughter practice for running early in the morning.

The film tells the story of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games, silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2010 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships. Taking resemblance from their real lives, Dangal showed the girls' hardwork. Making a meme on this scene, Netflix wrote, "Me - Running away from Monday." While in the next scene, it exhibits Babita Phogat nose-dive the other opponent. In the frame, Netflix named Babita as Monday and the opponent as "me".

Netizens relate Netflix Monday blues post

The video shared by Netflix with the caption, "Monday sehat ke liye, tu toh haanikaarak hai" has garnered over thirty thousand views and over a thousand witty comments. One user wrote, "You be smacking reality onto my face Netflix. Why?!? 😩😩😩😂😂😂." Week ka har din sehat ke liye hanikaarak hai🥺🥺🥺." "Agree, especially Monday three hours-long meeting with no break,” reacted the user.

Netflix always creates storms with its meme

In another meme shared by Netflix India, it has screengrabbed a frame from its latest release- Haseen Dillruba. In the meme, it has projected the main character - Taapsee Pannu, who has played the main character, where she murdered her husband and portray herself as innocent. The post shared with the caption, "Tag that friend who acts sushil all the time" has garnered over thirty thousand like and over a thousand witty comments.

"First line my parents write in my bio for matrimonial sites," wrote an Instagram user whose parent seems controlling the profile of his matrimonial site. "Police remand pe lelegi Sushil banengi aap to? News nahin dekhti ho," wrote another user. "How Friends act infront of your Parents 😏🙃," reacted the third user.

