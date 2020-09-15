Netflix Shares Still From Popular Bollywood Movie, Asks For 'wrong Answers Only'

On September 14, going another round of the hilarious “Wrong answers only” trend on the social media, Netflix India asked the fans and movie buffs to guess the name of a “band” alongside a still from a popular family flick starred by Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl and Salman Khan as Vinod, Vivek, and Prem. While it should ring the bell already, for those still baffled at the poster description, Netflix India actually depicted the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain scene of the male leads performing, and very wittingly, asked commenters to identify the “band”. And the twist, “wrong answers” has triggered jitters of laughter across Instagram. In a comical post that has the Instagrammers virtually laughing, Netflix wrote, "Name the band. Wrong answers only.”

Shortly, several users poured in humorous responses in the comments thread, guesses that seem un-relatable with the Bollywood flick in the wildest imagination.“Dhoom Dhadaka orchestra,” one came up with the fabricated answer, although, the user did not mention the reason for calling the trio so. “Jonas Brothers,” another commented, presumably because, in the movie, the three actors Salman, Said, and Mohnish Bahl had played the role of siblings. “Babuji & Sons,” attempted one another, confirming to the title’s relevance with the depiction of a family wherein the sons were exceedingly affectionate towards their father. “Maroon 3,” commented another, relating the band’s title to the number of sons performing on the stage with a mic, guitar, and one other on the drums. “Dhoom Dhadaka orchestra from Hera Pheri,” wrote one more individual, citing Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty’s comedy flick Hera Pheri.

Read: Netflix's ‘Cuties’ Becomes Target Of Politicized Backlash

Read: 'Karan-Arjun': Netflix Asks For ‘wrong Answers Only’, Netizens Leave Hilarious Replies

Akshay and Sunil as lead vocals

In the sequel movie, the band named Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra was often seen giving stage performances with Akshay and Sunil as lead vocals and Bipasha and Rimi Sen as cheerleaders in the band. Several such responses that haven’t yet ceased to pour in has got the internet in splits. Earlier, in another such hilarious post, Netflix asked users to name the characters displayed on the creative alongside the series Breaking Bad, adding “Wrong answers only,” in the caption. Instantly, users launched an onslaught of funny answers calling the characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman “Tom and Jerry”, “Motu and Patlu” and “Karan and Arjun”, among many other comical replies.

Read: US Customs Seize OnePlus Earphones Thinking Its Counterfeit Apple Airpods, Netizens React

Read: Man Takes 'pretend To Pet Your Dog' Challenge With A Twist, Netizens Say 'adorable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.