Netherlands: Toddler Takes Mother's Car For Spin; Police Say 'New Max Verstappen Found'

Have you ever seen a four-year-old driving a four-wheeler? To begin with, it's unimaginable and would be rather astounding to experience. A post of a similar incident went viral on social media, wherein a four-year-old boy in the Netherlands took his mother's car for a drive and ended up ramming it into two parked cars. Police officials in the city of Utrecht sprung into action after being informed about the incident that took place on Saturday.

The viral video was posted by the police on social media, after they were alerted about a youngster walking barefoot on the street and dressed in pyjamas. The toddler was spotted by the residents of the area. As soon as the police officials were informed about the same, they took to social media to assure people of the boy's safety. "We immediately responded, as bystanders were worried that the boy was suffering from hypothermia," the officials wrote on an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, as the police officers arrived at the location, they received a second report, which was about a car accident. The report stated that the accident involved three cars and the car driver who was suspected of causing the crash was missing. However, the police discovered that the car was registered on the name of the boy's mother, whom they spotted on the road.

The police then called up the mother of the boy and "when she spoke to her son, he made noises resembling a car and used gestures showing turning a steering wheel," the police statement read on the Instagram post. And, shortly, the police realised that the child may have been the suspected driver. However, no one was hurt during his escapade, the officials stated.

New Max Verstappen found!: Police

The police took the child to the police station where they comforted him with hot chocolate and a soft teddy. The boy was then reunited with his mother. After a reunion, the two went with the police to the crash scene together, where the boy took the keys, got inside, and started the vehicle, "and pressed down on the gas pedal," police stated. Moreover, after investigating the whole incident, it was discovered that the boy had woken up when his dad went to work and took his mother's car keys "to go for a drive," police further said.

The police reported the incident on photo-blogging site Instagram, where they wrote, "New Max Verstappen found in (the Utrecht suburb of) Overvecht," referring to the popular and current Dutch world champion Formula One driver. They added, "Fortunately, this mini driver's adventure has come to an end with a sizzle," in their report. Further, police advised the parents to hide the keys in the future to avoid such incidents.

Image: Shutterstock