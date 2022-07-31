The power of a woman should never be underestimated, and proving this statement is a video from the Netherlands that is running viral on the internet. The video shows a woman defending herself against a thief in a Turkish bakery while holding a cleaning cloth in her hands.

The viral video opens up to show a robber entering the store while the woman was cleaning it with a cloth in her hand. He was wearing a black hoodie and was armed with a knife. The woman was seen attacking the thief with just a cleaning cloth and cleaning spray as the robber attempted to attack the cash counter upon entering the store. As the video progressed, it showed that the robber tried to hide his face as the woman struck him on the head. Another man rushed to apprehend the thief as soon as he spotted the theft in progress. The robber, however, managed to escape.

Latife Peker, a turkish baker in the Netherlands, chased the thief, using a cleaning cloth in self-defense; don't underestimate the power of cleaning cloth👏 pic.twitter.com/4togC4JH5M — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 28, 2022

The video surfaced on Twitter and has grabbed the attention of many since being shared. Sharing the video, a Twitter user 'Tansu YEĞEN' wrote, "Latife Peker, a Turkish baker in the Netherlands, chased the thief, using a cleaning cloth in self-defense; don't underestimate the power of cleaning cloth."

The video has garnered 1.3 million views and more than 3,000 likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Is that a spatula in his hand?". A second user wrote, "Long live Turkish bakery." A third user expressed, "Brave lady".

(Image: @TansuYegen/Twitter)