Netizens Dub Kanye West's 'Donda' Chant As 'Thanda'; Check Out Some Hilarious Reactions

Ever since US Rapper Kanye West launched his new album 'Donda', it has been grabbing the attention of Indian fans for a unique reason.

Amrit Burman
Ever since US Rapper Kanye West launched his new album 'Donda', it has been grabbing the attention of Indian fans for a unique reason. The song, which was released on August 29, 2021, was named after Kanye's late mother, Donda West. The song that has now become a major hit on all social media platforms has created a new buzz among netizens, as the Indian fans who heard the song claimed that the word 'Donda' in Kanye's album sounds similar to the Hindi word 'Thanda', which means cold. 

Indian fans dub Kanye West's 'Donda Chant as 'Thanda'

Kanye's 'Donda' album was scheduled to release on July 24 last year, but it got delayed due to restrictions imposed in view of the COVID pandemic. However, the most anticipated album was released after a year-long wait on August 29.  Prior to the release of the song, Kanye threw a listening party for the album on August 27, where many popular celebrities were spotted attending. The guests who visited Kayne's party included artists like Lil Baby, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Jay Electronica, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill. Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian was also present at the party. However, since the song is released, the internet has been buzzing with listener reactions. 

However, Desi fans loved the song for a totally different reason. Many have coined their own version of the song by replacing the name 'Donda' with 'Thanda'. As it's featured on the album, the word 'Donda' was uttered 58 times in the song. Indian fans could not resist reacting to the similarity between the words and shared some hilarious memes about it.

Netizen reactions on Kanye West's 'Donda' album
 

After spotting 'Thanda Thanda' memes, many users are now saying that they wish to 'unsee' it. While some claimed that the song was alright and there was nothing like 'Thanda' in the album. While some said the song was amazing. While the food delivery giant Swiggy also joined the meme fest and shared a small part of the clip.

