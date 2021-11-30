Netizen Gabbbar Singh Happy To Be Followed By New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal; Jibes Dorsey

Founder of the Ginger Monkey and popular ‘Gabbar Singh’ parody Twitter account was on cloud nine on Monday after the newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal followed him on the microblogging site. For the unaware, the Gabbar Singh account represents the antagonist figure from the 1975 Bollywood film Sholay and is handled by a former techie turned blogger Abhishek Asthana. While the ex-Twitter boss Jack Dorsey remained oblivious about the entrepreneur Abhishek Asthana’s creative streak, the newly designated Indian origin Asthana perched on Monday to hit the ‘follow’ button on the parody, getting the digital marketing enthusiast all excited.

Taking a jibe at Dorsey, Asthana shared a snippet of Twitter CEO Parag following him on the platform, as he wrote: “The last one didn’t care, but our man does,” with a laughing emoticon. Gabbbar Singh Twitter handle run by Abhishek Asthana, was among the earlier wave of anonymous accounts to go viral on Twitter and has been somewhat of a fixture on the platform for over a decade.

The last one didn’t care, but our man does. 😇😅 pic.twitter.com/RIZvmXPrub — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 29, 2021

Asthana started Sholay’s fictional character parody account with the belief -- “If you’re not able to monetize your hobby, it will die.” Gabbar Singh is popular amongst the audience for sharing witty and sarcastic jokes, and the humorous tweets, and Asthana, founder of GingerMonkey, who has also worked with AirAsia, Durex India, Urban Company, and other prominent brands, was exalted for Twitter’s new CEO’s humility for following him just a day after he was appointed for the key role.

SpaceX CEO Musk welcomes Parag

As the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc., announced earlier yesterday that he was stepping down from his duties as the firm’s CEO, and giving the company reins to his Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the ‘Indian talent’. Replying to the tweet of Patrick Collison, co-founder, and CEO of Stripe Company, Musk wrote that the United States greatly benefits from Indian talent. Patrick congratulated Agrawal, as he wrote: "All the CEOs who run Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto, Networks and now Twitter grew up in India. It is heartening to see the astonishing success of Indians in the tech world. Congratulations Parag."