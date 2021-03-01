Netizen Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' Trailer In Lego; People In Love With It

The lego trailer of Tom Cruise’s film 'Top Gun: Maverick' is trending on Twitter after a fan's recreation. OnBeatMan is the maker of this video, which has gone viral on Twitter. Gus Danka is popularly known as OnBeatMan. He recreated Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick trailer in Lego format and uploaded it on social media recently.

About the film

Danko's groundbreaking LEGO work has made him well-known on social media. OnBeatMan aka Gus Danko is an American brickfilmer; he had recreated various films into Lego formats like Top Gun & Star Wars. Danko not only included each scene in his film, but he also paid careful attention to the smaller details including the costume, backdrops, and even the animation. Lego bricks are used to recreate frame-by-frame scenes from the trailer in this short film.

incredible. one of the finest ever produced. ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/c5s76k0QUt — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) February 26, 2021

Also Read: Gfriend's Sowon's Picture, TWICE's Dahyun's Clothing: K-pop Controversies Of February 2021

Also Read: What Happened To Mr Potato Head? Find Out Is The Hasbro Company Toy Getting Cancelled

Reactions of Netizens

Without a doubt, the video has gone insanely viral on all social media sites. On Twitter, it received over 212.8k views, 5,000 likes, and 2,000 retweets. Netizens thanked the developers in the comments section. "Incredible," said the film's producer, Paramount Pictures. one of the best that has ever been made.



On his YouTube channel, OnBeatMan, Gus Danko uploaded his meticulously created lego version. His youtube video has got 126+k views and around 5.2k likes on this work. He has received positive responses from the viewers and appreciated his hard work. Some people even talked about the technical aspects of the film like the use of CGI, animation, editing, etc.

Image Credits: OnBeatMan/ YouTube

About the filmmaker

Augustus Danko is a brickfilmer from the United States. He's also a film editor, animator, and visual effects artist. He is best known for a range of Star Wars-themed brickfilms, the two Batman vs Joker films, LEGO Watch Dogs, and Bibby Town: Bibby's Roots. On his youtube channel OnBeatMan, Gus has uploaded videos on his animation work, and last year he started an educational series, FILM SCHOOL 2020 which is on animation & visual effects.

Also Read: MHA 303 Spoilers And Release Date: What's Going To Happen In The Next Chapter? Find Out

Top Gun Maverick is the new installment of the famous Top Gun which was released in 1986 in which Tom Cruise played the role of a cocky Navy pilot who is a trainee at the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program or in short, Top Gun. In the new version of the film, Tom Cruise is playing the role of an instructor. For his preparation for the role, Tom Cruise even purportedly learned how to fly a fighter jet which we can see in the trailer of the movie. This film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021, due to the Covid Pandemic as the trailers of the film were dropped in 2019.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Z's Creator Akira Toriyama Reveals He Cried During Baddack's Special Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.