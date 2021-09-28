Last Updated:

Netizens Adore Serena Williams' Daughter As She Drives To Tennis Court For Practice

A video of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has been shared on her official account. In the video, the little girl can be seen driving in her car to the practice.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Olympia Ohanian

Image: Instagram/olympiaohanian


Tennis legend Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has her own Instagram page which is full of her pictures and videos. Recently, a sweet video of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has been shared on her official account. In the video, the little girl can be seen driving in her toy car to the tennis court for practice. The sweet video of the little girl has left the netizens in awe of her cuteness.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on her way to tennis practice

The video was posted on Instagram alongside the caption, "On my way to tennis practice. Gotta train". The video shows Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr sitting inside a pink coloured kids car. As the video proceeds, the little girl can be seen parking the car next to the tennis court. The video ends with Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr getting down from her car and going towards the court. Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Instagram, has garnered over 113,290 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the cuteness of the girl could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "Beyond cute, love it". Another user commented, "That’s the cutest pink vehicle I’ve ever seen Just the sweetest". Another user wrote, "She is too adorable". Check out some of the reactions below:

READ | As Serena Williams bows out, Roger Federer raises concerns over 'slippery' Wimbledon court
serena
serena
serena
serena
serena

Recently, tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2021. The tennis star donned an embroidered silver-coloured bodysuit by Gucci. Williams wore a huge feathered cape, which had a flow of pink shade going downwards.

READ | 'King Richard' trailer released: Will Smith to play the father of Venus & Serena Williams

Taking to Instagram, Alexis Ohanian shared a few photos from the event. He was also seen giving Serena the space to pose for pictures while he looked at her adorably. Take a look at the post:

READ | Serena Williams pulls out of US Open 2021, reveals she's 'healing from torn hamstring'

Image: Instagram/olympiaohanian

READ | US Open 2021: After Serena, Venus Williams withdraws from final Grand Slam due to injury
READ | Fan saves Serena Williams from falling; Harsh Goenka shares funny clip from Wimbledon 2014

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Olympia Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian viral video, Olympia Ohanian on Tennis Court
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com