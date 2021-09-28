Netizens Adore Serena Williams' Daughter As She Drives To Tennis Court For Practice

Tennis legend Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has her own Instagram page which is full of her pictures and videos. Recently, a sweet video of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has been shared on her official account. In the video, the little girl can be seen driving in her toy car to the tennis court for practice. The sweet video of the little girl has left the netizens in awe of her cuteness.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on her way to tennis practice

The video was posted on Instagram alongside the caption, "On my way to tennis practice. Gotta train". The video shows Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr sitting inside a pink coloured kids car. As the video proceeds, the little girl can be seen parking the car next to the tennis court. The video ends with Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr getting down from her car and going towards the court. Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Instagram, has garnered over 113,290 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the cuteness of the girl could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "Beyond cute, love it". Another user commented, "That’s the cutest pink vehicle I’ve ever seen Just the sweetest". Another user wrote, "She is too adorable". Check out some of the reactions below:

Recently, tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2021. The tennis star donned an embroidered silver-coloured bodysuit by Gucci. Williams wore a huge feathered cape, which had a flow of pink shade going downwards.

Taking to Instagram, Alexis Ohanian shared a few photos from the event. He was also seen giving Serena the space to pose for pictures while he looked at her adorably. Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/olympiaohanian