Netizens Amused By Two Dogs Playing On A Beach With A Balloon, Watch Video

Social media forums are filled with adorable videos of dogs. Now, a new video has surfaced on Twitter in which two dogs can be seen playing with a balloon on the beach. The video was shared by Hopkins BRFC on the microblogging site and the video has got 8000 views. Though the location and timing of the recorded video are unknown, but it has won the hearts of netizens.

Dogs playing on the beach

The 29-second short video has been shared by the page Hopkins BRFC along with the caption, "Just a moment of peace for you all, hope it brings some calm to your evening." In the video, the two dogs can be seen playing on the beach with a balloon at a sunset. The dogs played in the water as the waves crashed on the shore. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared on March 21, the video has got 8K views and reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Thank you for the joy you bring every day". Another individual wrote, "Beautiful to watch if you can do so without worrying about the turtles choking on the balloon." Check out netizens reactions.

Beautiful to watch if you can do so without worrying about the turtles choking on the balloon ðŸ˜Ÿ — sylvie (@sylviesx) March 21, 2021

Thanks you too!ðŸ˜Š — Stella Maris (@setastellam) March 21, 2021

Beautiful — J (@jenharp7) March 21, 2021

Thank you for the joy you bring every day! â¤ï¸ — Lucy van Pelt ðŸŒ·â˜¯â˜®âœ¡ðŸŒŠðŸŒ (@ReneES40031238) March 21, 2021

Awwwwwww. So cute..â¤ — parveenbajwa (@parveenbajwa1) March 21, 2021

Adorable dog conquers the obstacle challenge

Meanwhile, a video has been surfaced on the photosharing application in which a dog crosses several hurdles that is delightful to watch. Since being shared, the video has gained netizens attention as in the video a fluffy named Felix completed the challenges in an adorable manner. The video was shared on Instagram on a page named Wanderlust Samoyed, with a caption, "The next secret agent is born". The video starts with a door opening to reveal the participant (the dog). As the clip progresses, Felix can be seen crossing the obstacles like bottles, soft toys etc. Take a look at the video.

(Image Credit: Hopkins BRFC Twitter)