'What Did I Just See?': Ice Cream Dosa Is Every Foodie's Worst Nightmare

In a bizarre incident, netizens are divided once again by a bizarre combo named ice cream dosa over this Bengaluru street. The video of a vendor selling dosa filled with ice-cream instead of vegetables stuffing inside it has shocked the people with most of them saying, “Ewwww”. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra lauded the creativity of the Bengaluru vendor and shared the video on Twitter. He captioned the video, "Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation".

Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/G65jg70Oq5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2020

Netizens give thumbs down

The 1 minute 47 seconds video clip has managed to garner 108k views with 8920 likes and 1599 comments. Some netizens praised the food-stall owners with their expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation, while on the other hand many were not satisfied with this weird combination.



Definitely visiting this place. Truly very innovative. Thanks for sharing @anandmahindra Sir. https://t.co/lsdhuhptzk — TeJ (@imdjtej) February 21, 2020

You must check out the *99 varieties dosa* street carts sometime. The sheer ingenuity in coming up with so many variations is something they certainly don't teach in B schools. How they manage the delivery of so many options is case study worthy too. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) February 20, 2020

Super! Indian form of crêpes! — Kiran MehraKerpelman (@KiranMehraK) February 20, 2020

Indian version of waffles and pancakes!! Sounds yummy!!! :) — Muskaan Negi (@MuskaanNegi) February 20, 2020

This is another level of fusion 😁 💯 for innovation, not sure on the taste though.. https://t.co/6GN7Cds6Zn — Parin Shah (@ImParinShah) February 21, 2020

Law enforcement could use this to torture South Indians and get the truth out of them! Cruel!! :P — naveen dhinakaran (@naveenceg) February 20, 2020

