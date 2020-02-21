The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'What Did I Just See?': Ice Cream Dosa Is Every Foodie's Worst Nightmare

What’s Viral

In a bizarre incident, netizens are divisive once again by a bizarre combo named ice cream dosa over this Bengaluru street with dosa filled with ice cream.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
What did I just see

In a bizarre incident, netizens are divided once again by a bizarre combo named ice cream dosa over this Bengaluru street. The video of a vendor selling dosa filled with ice-cream instead of vegetables stuffing inside it has shocked the people with most of them saying, “Ewwww”. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra lauded the creativity of the Bengaluru vendor and shared the video on Twitter. He captioned the video, "Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation". 

READ: Grub Fest 2020 In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About This Food Festival

Netizens give thumbs down

The 1 minute 47 seconds video clip has managed to garner  108k views with 8920 likes and 1599 comments. Some netizens praised the food-stall owners with their expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation, while on the other hand many were not satisfied with this weird combination. 
 

READ: Difference Between Awadhi And Mughlai Cuisine That Every Food Lover Must Know

READ: Nagpur Gets Its First Automated Pani Puri Vending Machine With 3 Flavours

READ: Pani Puri & Its Connection To Five Pandavas & Their Wife Draupadi, Know Its History

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT