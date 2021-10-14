Last Updated:

'Cringe worthy': Netizens Call Out Jeff Bezos As He Interrupts William Shatner's Emotional Speech

In an unbelievable amalgamation of fact and fiction, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk- William Shatner took a Blue Origin’s suborbital flight on Wednesday.

In an unbelievable amalgamation of fact and fiction, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk- William Shatner took a Blue Origin’s suborbital flight on Wednesday. As he touched down, the seemingly overwhelmed actor said that his journey was nothing less than extraordinary and he would want all humans to do it at least once in their lifetimes. While he continued disclosing the details of the flight, it was Jeff Bezos who turned his neck by what is now being deemed as his “callous action.” 

Videos that have now surfaced on the internet show an emotional Shatner speaking as the Blue Origin founder cuts him off to start a champagne party. One video particularly shows the 90-year-old actor initially being a bit miffed but eventually joins the celebrations. While Shatner refrained from commenting on the awkward movement, netizens were soon to lampoon Bezos for his “cringeworthy interruption.”

One user wrote, "Massively awkward moment there, as Shatner starts telling Bezos about how profound space was, but all Bezos wants to do is open some champagne.” While a second user added, "Watching William Shatner having a poetic moment in the middle of a load of billionaires popping champagne is so fascinating." 

Shatner becomes oldest to space traveller 

Canadian actor William Shatner, on Wednesday, became the oldest person to travel to outer space. Known for portraying the iconic character of ‘Captain Kirk’ in Star Trek, Shatner, on October 13, took a suborbital flight in New Shephard- a Blue Origin spacecraft alongside three other people. The flight lasted 10 minutes and gave the crew experience of weightlessness for around three minutes. Soon after he touched the ground, the 90-year-old set the internet on the storm and left people in amusement. 

"It kind of beautiful, as a space aficionado, and employee of the industry of space this moved me," wrote a Twitterati sharing his personal experience on Shatner's journey. "So happy for William Shatner. Can’t think of anyone that deserves to go in space more," added a second. Meanwhile, referencing to his Star Trek character,a third user quipped, "Captain Kirk slipping the bonds of gravity. His first time in decades with normalweight." 

