Dogs are the most incredible creatures on earth and they are the best protectors and best friends a human could have. It is always heartwarming to watch a dog concerned about its human friends and recently, a video of a puppy and a dog duo has been winning the hearts of netizens on the internet. The heartwarming video has left netizens amazed and may have similar effects on you.

The video opens up to show an epic sneak attack by a foster puppy named 'Canyon' on the Golden Retriever dog named 'Lady'. As the video progressed, it shows how the two play and nap till 9 pm. Netizens who watched the video joke that it is a sneak peek into a day in the lives of the two dogs. “A day in the life of two puppies,” reads the caption on the video. The video was shared on Instagram under the username 'ladyandtheblues'.

Previously, a video went viral of a dog holding a tiny hockey stick in its mouth with a ball kept in front of it. Glass was also seen kept sideways at a distance. The dog was seen confidently approaching the ball and hitting it with the stick. The viral video gained traction on the internet.

Netizens say, 'I want that life'

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 436K views. The video has also accumulated several likes and comments. The heartwarming video has prompted many to express their views, "I can’t handle the cute", a user wrote. A second user said, "The way Canyon sleeps like Lady". Another user stated, "Hold on.. let’s all take a moment to focus on the 10am moment. Also, is it just me who’s wondering what Grumpy Lady’s reaction would be?!"

Image: Instagram/@ladyandtheblues