Netizens 'can't Stop Laughing' After Watching Dog's Hilarious Halloween Costume; WATCH

One of the most popular things people watch on the internet is outlandish videos of dogs and cats. Dogs, in particular, have been observed to rule the internet with their countless charming antics. People post adorable videos of their pets on social media. In the latest video, circulating on the internet, the cute animal is shown walking around in his 'Halloween attire'.

A Twitter user named Jamie Gnuman shared the video earlier today with the caption, "I don’t even know which end is up." The 16-second video starts with the back of the dog, which appears to be a little child because of the costume, the small dog moves and reveals that it is actually a dog. People on the street are mesmerised by the animal's appearance and can be seen filming it with their cellphones.

Netizens adore the dog

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, it went viral with approx 2 lakh views, more than 4 thousand likes and around 700 retweets and the number is constantly going up. It also invited a huge number of comments from the netizens. One Twitter user wrote, "I'm sorry. Why they put that outfit on that poor dog? That dog is going to lose all the respect from the neighborhood dogs if they see that." Another person commented, "Oh my God that is hilarious!"

The third comment read, "I love this costume. Cracks me up every time I see it."

Other recent dog videos

In a different video shared a while ago, a white dog is seen quietly nursing her puppies near a window. A big black dog enters the screen a few moments later and delivers food and drops it in front of her. The white dog swiftly snatches the food, and the video's final scene, where the black dog is seen snuggling the white dog, is even more comical.

Another video depicts a dog and a cat sitting together. According to the caption, the dog is requesting kisses from the cat. The dog even uses his paws to show his affection for the cat. In the end, the cat appears to agree and kisses the pooch's face.

Image: Twitter/@Jamie24272184