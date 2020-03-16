The Debate
Netizens Come Up With Creative Ways To Fight Boredom Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

What’s Viral

As coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay at home or isolated, netizens have come up with creative and hilarious ideas to fight their boredom.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

As coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay at home or isolated, netizens have come up with creative ideas to fight their boredom. People are sharing videos on social media as to how they are spending time while staying indoors. Many governments across the world have banned large gatherings and have shut down schools, colleges, malls, and other public places and have advised citizens to work from home. 

Read: Video Of People Applauding And Cheering For Health Workers In Spain Goes Viral

Amid these strict measures by states, it seems many are making most of their free and leisure time. A video is doing rounds on social media where an apparent DJ named Vaibhav Londhe has created a song named 'Go Corona' after an MP from India famously chanted the two words in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Another video where a man can be seen singing a tweaked version of Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Suno Na'.  

In another video, two Sikh men can be seen giving coronavirus a Punjabi touch with tabla and harmonium at their hands. Meanwhile, in Italy and Spain people were seen coming out to their balconies to sing and cheer for health workers in the country who are doing hard work to fight the disease. 

Read: People Share Perfect Work From Home Conditions Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Can The Coronavirus Live On Paper? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,500 lives across the world and has infected over 1,69,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China. 

Read: China Reports 6 New Cases Of Coronavirus In 24 Hrs

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
