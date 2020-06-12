Netizens Come Up With Their Rendition Of Vogue Covers After Anna Wintour's Apology Note

Vogue's editor and journalist Anna Wintour has officially apologised in an email for the “mistakes” she made during her 32 years of work tenure at Vogue, according to reports. She said the magazine failed to give a platform for black editors and writers. Now, netizens are taking to their social media handles and are posting their own versions of magazine covers to show what the editor should have done earlier:

Netizens come up with their versions of magazine covers

In her email that she wrote on June 4, 2020, she took full responsibility for her “mistakes”. She said that Vogue did not find many ways to support Black writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. She also said that Vogue and its team made mistakes as they published stories that have been hurtful for the Black community and stated that she takes full responsibility for it. After this incident people on the internet came up with their own versions of magazine covers in a new challenge called Vogue Challenge to showcase what the company could have done in the past. Here are a few:

reminder: #VogueChallenge is not an art challenge but a trend to uplift and amplify black creatives voices' in response to Anna Wintour's “hasn't found enough ways to elevate and give space to black creators” statement despite being Vogue US editor in chief for three decades. pic.twitter.com/GJnm3XUslV — hedi (@celinebyslimane) June 10, 2020

MANIFESTING VOGUE COVERS THIS NEW DECADE 🙏

FROM US, TO GOD'S EARS, TO THE WORLD 🌍#VogueChallenge #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/xczLR3fUqE — Urban Pitchaz🇰🇪 (@urbanpitchaz) June 10, 2020

Ok guys, I see yall had fun with Vogue .. It was cool but

I think it's time we put the spotlight on ESSENCE magazine (black-owned) !! Black Kings & Queens .. Yall know what to do --> #EssenceChallenge 🤔❤️ pic.twitter.com/GxdkU4ONOo — KWNTEN (@theonlyqqq) June 10, 2020

Here’s to Manifesting Vogue Covers in the future as an African Photographer #VogueChallenge



Design by @joe_human_ pic.twitter.com/byCh0bkb5U — THNKR™® (@Cedric_Nzaka) June 10, 2020

Let’s pretend this was real cos a black photographer from Africa can only dream of this. #VogueChallenge Swimwear Vogue ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TG4GvuizhK — Albert Chime (@Brizzy__gh) June 10, 2020

vogue challenge with my ride or die pic.twitter.com/yfo3TnsT94 — zel (@denzeldion) June 10, 2020

In an emotional note to staff, Wintour wrote:

I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too. I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue. I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes. It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will — and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward. I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either. I am proud of the content we have published on our site over these past few days but I also know that there is much more work to do. Please don’t hesitate to be in touch with me directly. I am arranging ways we can discuss these issues together candidly, but in the meantime, I welcome your thoughts or reactions.

