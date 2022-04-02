Netizens Disapprove Food Blogger's Method Of Eating Masala Dosa In Viral Video; Watch

A large part of India's populace loves to eat using their hands. From having dal and chawal to cramming on masala dosa, eating such dishes with hands, for many, is the way to go. In contrast, a viral video shows a food blogger showing how to eat masala dosa with a fork on Instagram. The video has, however, invited strong disapproval from netizens.

In the viral video, the food blogger, Mansi Shiv Rathi, was seen having the authentic south Indian dish, masala dosa at a restaurant. With the help of the fork, she carved a hole in the middle of the dosa and was seen scooping some of that flavourful potato mix with the crunchy dosa and finally dipping it in a hot and tangy sambar. Mansi, mostly shares food blogs related to cuisines she tastes, on her Instagram handle. "Sharing my way to eat a MASALA DOSA :p ! (sic)", she captioned the post.

Netizens disagree with food blogger's method of eating dosa

Food stylist and blogger, Mansi Shiv Rathi had recently uploaded a video on her Instagram profile @_pizzandpie_ explaining how to eat dosa with a fork; the video didn't sit quite right with netizens. While some thought the idea was helpful and appreciated her, many felt it was of no use.

Since being shared, Mansi's video has piqued the curiosity of netizens, garnering 592K views accompanied by 37K likes. The comments, however, were divided on whether the technique was right or wrong. Several viewers relished the technique and wrote, "Creative hmm.... (sic)".

One user exclaimed, "Absolutely stunning", while another user wrote, "Useful technique to reach masala easily. Mixing chutney with sambar is weird".

On the other hand, many criticized her way of eating, "We don't use knife and forks with parathas, kachoris or samosas please first learn proper way of eating dosa before telling others (sic)", a seemingly upset user commented. Take a look at some more reactions below:

(Image: Unsplash)