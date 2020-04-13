Netizens Find Video Of Peahen Fighting Off Herd Of Cows ‘motivational’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures in a bid to entertain internet users. On April 14, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a peahen fearlessly having a face-off with the herd. In the eight-second-video, one can see the peahen courageously face the cows, who are trying to attack her.

Size doesn’t matter for the brave & fearless👍



(VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/SC6tyiJG4u — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2020

‘So brave’

The video with a caption, “Size doesn’t matter”, Nanda aims to spread the message that if one is brave and fearless, one can defeat anyone. Shared just a few hours ago, the clip has been viewed more than 4,500 times. The video also managed to receive hundreds of likes and several comments one Twitter user even wrote, “They are trying one by one to show their power”.

Sir u might be knowing Charlie chaplin,Napolean bonaparte all foreighners but were very small in size

Then our Lal Bahadur Shastriji was also very short

But how was powerful,nationalist,pure,brave,simple in character — Bharatmata (@KrishnaSatyend2) April 13, 2020

Even Mountains Quiver in Face of,

A Resolute Resolve. https://t.co/be9qi4hYKQ — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 13, 2020

👍 The massage is don't live in fear,Be Brave with confidence. — L KURIEN (@l_kurien) April 13, 2020

motivational video from Animal Kingdom...... — Dreamer (@mallu_KL10) April 13, 2020

So brave — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) April 13, 2020

When you don't know your right potential. — Harshvardhan sikarwar (@Sikarwarharsh01) April 13, 2020

Wonderful! Her only strength is She is a mother. — Ved sangwan (@VedPrak85837671) April 13, 2020

Yaaa size doesn’t really matter many time... courage to fight n win matters pic.twitter.com/9pntU0GAfm — Nk (@nandu0910) April 13, 2020

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

