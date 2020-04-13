The Debate
Netizens Find Video Of Peahen Fighting Off Herd Of Cows ‘motivational’

What’s Viral

The video with a caption, “Size doesn’t matter”, Nanda aims to spread the message that if one is brave and fearless, one can defeat anyone.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures in a bid to entertain internet users. On April 14, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a peahen fearlessly having a face-off with the herd. In the eight-second-video, one can see the peahen courageously face the cows, who are trying to attack her. 

READ: Good News: Boy Receives Birthday Wishes From Across The Globe Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

‘So brave’

The video with a caption, “Size doesn’t matter”, Nanda aims to spread the message that if one is brave and fearless, one can defeat anyone. Shared just a few hours ago, the clip has been viewed more than 4,500 times. The video also managed to receive hundreds of likes and several comments one Twitter user even wrote, “They are trying one by one to show their power”. 

READ: 'Find 3 Baby Faces In This Image' Puzzle | Check Solution Inside

READ: Life-size Easter Bunny Hopping Around Streets Leaves Netizens Horrified; Watch

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks. 

READ: ‘Jumbled Words’ Related To Travelling Quiz | Here Are Answers To This Fun Quiz

 

 

