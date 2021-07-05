Netizens Go Nostalgic Over Picture Of 90's Wedding Card Menu; Check Reactions Here

What would have been your reaction, if you found out the wedding menu card of a 90's wedding? Would you hit hard by nostalgia, would you want to go back in time to attend a 90's wedding? Well, here's something for you. Netizens were in awe of the age old wedding menu card shared by a user on Twitter. The @SadMandalorian Twitter user posted a picture of her parents’ wedding food menu and captioned it, “Omg! My cousin found my parents’ wedding menu card.”



Omg my cousin found my parents' wedding reception menu card 😭 💛 pic.twitter.com/14GtgtGnH4 — Sad Mandalorian (@SadMandalorian) July 4, 2021



The picture of the card revealed that it was a typical wedding invitation card with floral prints on it. The card read, “Abir weds Isita” on the outside. The other picture described the vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu of the wedding feast, along with other details--date & venue.

In no time, the tweet had become viral, widely shared by the users, who could relate to it and travel back in memories of 90's wedding. The post garnered huge traction, with several Twitterati commenting on it. “The only reason why I wanna hop on in that time machine,” a user commented.



The only reason why I wanna hop on in that time machine. — Angshuman চট্টোপাধ্যায় (@awhetuk) July 4, 2021

Some of them were quick to point out the spelling errors on it and some called it a Bengali wedding card since the spellings of the dishes were written similarly as they are pronounced in Bengali. From ‘Motor Ponir’ (Matar Paneer) to ‘Daum Alo’(Dum Alu), Twitterati discovered the Bengali version of the famous North-Indian dishes

Taking a dig at the unique spellings in the card, a user commented, “Just tell me that there was no motor oil in "Motor panir"?”

Just tell me that there was no motor oil in "Motor panir"? — विवेक / Vivek / وِویک / ...- .. ...- . -.- (@yoursvivek) July 4, 2021

The menu intrigued vegetarians, as there was no salad for them. Another Twitter user pointed out, “How come vegetarians don't get the salad. Love the daum alu spelling. Also great menu!”



How come vegetarians don't get salad. Love the daum alu spelling. Also great menu! — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 4, 2021

The marriages are evolving with time and so is the inviting culture, from printed invites to box cards and now the e-invites, invitation cards have been transformed over time. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s environment-friendly wedding card with a sapling in it is a perfect example of new-age invites. Ambani's wedding card also went viral



They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017

