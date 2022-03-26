Netizens Slam Twitter ‘death-eaters’ As JK Rowling Posts Withering Reply To Vladimir Putin

As British author JK Rowling, known for creating Harry Potter, recently slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin after he referred to her during a speech condemning "cancel culture" in the West. JK Rowling soon posted a befitting reply for Putin on Twitter that attracted numerous netizens in support of the author while starting a hashtag 'I stand with JK Rowling'.

It all began when Russian President Vladimir Putin took a dig at her while stating that JK Rowling, who is a well-known global novelist, has been canceled only because she did not satisfy the demands of gender rights, referring to her views on transgender issues.

In response, the Harry Potter author shared a BBC article about jailed Putin's critic and activist Alexei Navalny, stating that critiques of western cancel culture are probably not best made by those executing citizens for the crime of resistance, jailing and poisoning their critics.

She even lent her support towards Ukraine by adding the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine in her tweet. She further shed light on the work her children's charity Lumos was doing in Ukraine while adding how children trapped in orphanages and other institutions in Ukraine were exceptionally vulnerable.

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/aNItgc5aiW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2022

Netizens come out in support of JK Rowling

While criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech taking a dig at JK Rowling, numerous netizens began lending their support to the author and even began the hashtag that read 'I stand with JK Rowling'.

A Twitterati mentioned that people who were slamming JK Rowling did not quite understand what she stated and added that they were going down the wrong path and ruining a woman's reputation.

Referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a user stated a major difference between the author and the Russian President and wrote 'Difference is @jk_rowling uses words to stand up for her beliefs, #Putin just bombs the shit out of anyone who disagrees with him !!.'

Some other fans also lauded JK Rowling's support to Ukraine with her charity while slamming the Russian President who 'literally invaded another country.'

Another user stated how terrified she was to see the amount of abuse JK Rowling got for standing up for women's rights. It read 'The amount of abuse #JKRowling gets for standing up for women's rights is horrific. This sad man is one of thousands who cowardly tweet like this. Shame on them all.'

Take a look at some of the tweets where the netizens are backing JK Rowling.

Death eaters everywhere...that's what this platform is about...Post an opinion just for the sake of it and suck the life out of everyone! #IStandWithJKRowling — Dnyaneshwar Ade (@ade301_ade) March 26, 2022

Not real life Death Eater Putin defending JK Rowling. 🥴 — Amy Andrews (@AmyJAndrews) March 25, 2022

Putin comparing himself (and Russia) to JK Rowling would be accurate if I could work out who is the Death Eater and who is Voldemort, and there weren't thousands of dead civilians, thousands more kidnapped civilians and millions of displaced citizens. — 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗲 #BLM 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@backupbear) March 25, 2022

Difference is @jk_rowling uses words to stand up for her beliefs, #Putin just bombs the shit out of anyone who disagrees with him !!#IStandWithJKRowling — Kaytee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@KayteeT1) March 25, 2022

Honestly, how are people not understanding what @jk_rowling is saying.



It’s simple biology. Micheal Jackson isn’t white just cos he changed his skin colour.



I think people are going about his all the wrong way and ruining a great woman’s reputation. #IStandWithJKRowling — UKITREC (@uktechrecruiter) March 26, 2022

The amount of abuse #JKRowling gets for standing up for women's rights is horrific. This sad man is one of thousands who cowardly tweet like this. Shame on them all. #IStandWithJKRowling https://t.co/F02kJhiBjd — Liz Steel 🌿 (@lizsteelpt2) March 25, 2022

Putin is a war criminal & cowardly assassin of this political opponents. JK Rowling #jk_rowling is a brilliant, compassionate author and defender of the underdog.#IStandWithJKRowling https://t.co/b3ZFLIbrt7 — miashadow7606 - 🇺🇦 We are all Ukrainians today! (@miashadow7606) March 26, 2022

The usual idiots, cranks, farleftists and biology deniers attacking JK Rowling. Brave woman standing up to Putin #IStandWithJKRowling — David Williams (@dr72w_david) March 25, 2022

I shouldn’t have to of course



An eminently humane woman who delights children, haemorrhages her vast fortune to charities and sticks up for gay people and detransitioners.



But some idiots will do as Vlad says so it seems, once again, #IStandWithJKRowling — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) March 25, 2022

Good. Hope she insists it goes to a women's charity and hope she uses this tactic again and again. These individuals and organisations need to know she, and we, will not put up with it any more!

Individual MPs next#IStandWithJKRowling #WomenWontWheesht — SimmyMc (@mc_simmy) March 25, 2022

Image: AP