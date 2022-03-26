Last Updated:

Netizens Slam Twitter ‘death-eaters’ As JK Rowling Posts Withering Reply To Vladimir Putin

As JK Rowling returned with a withering reply to Russian president Vladimir Putin after his speech, netizens came out in support of the Harry Potter author.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Vladimir Putin

Image: AP


As British author JK Rowling, known for creating Harry Potter, recently slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin after he referred to her during a speech condemning "cancel culture" in the West. JK Rowling soon posted a befitting reply for Putin on Twitter that attracted numerous netizens in support of the author while starting a hashtag 'I stand with JK Rowling'.

It all began when Russian President Vladimir Putin took a dig at her while stating that JK Rowling, who is a well-known global novelist, has been canceled only because she did not satisfy the demands of gender rights, referring to her views on transgender issues.

In response, the Harry Potter author shared a BBC article about jailed Putin's critic and activist Alexei Navalny, stating that critiques of western cancel culture are probably not best made by those executing citizens for the crime of resistance, jailing and poisoning their critics.

She even lent her support towards Ukraine by adding the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine in her tweet. She further shed light on the work her children's charity Lumos was doing in Ukraine while adding how children trapped in orphanages and other institutions in Ukraine were exceptionally vulnerable.

Netizens come out in support of JK Rowling 

While criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech taking a dig at JK Rowling, numerous netizens began lending their support to the author and even began the hashtag that read 'I stand with JK Rowling'.

A Twitterati mentioned that people who were slamming JK Rowling did not quite understand what she stated and added that they were going down the wrong path and ruining a woman's reputation.

Referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a user stated a major difference between the author and the Russian President and wrote 'Difference is @jk_rowling uses words to stand up for her beliefs, #Putin just bombs the shit out of anyone who disagrees with him !!.'

Some other fans also lauded JK Rowling's support to Ukraine with her charity while slamming the Russian President who 'literally invaded another country.'

Another user stated how terrified she was to see the amount of abuse JK Rowling got for standing up for women's rights. It read 'The amount of abuse #JKRowling gets for standing up for women's rights is horrific. This sad man is one of thousands who cowardly tweet like this. Shame on them all.'

Take a look at some of the tweets where the netizens are backing JK Rowling. 

Image: AP

Tags: Vladimir Putin, JK Rowling, Russia
First Published:
