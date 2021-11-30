Last Updated:

Netizens Hail CRED's 'not An Ad' Featuring Chacha Chaudhary And Suppandi As 'Gold'; Watch

CRED has given a whole for a nostalgic spin with its new advertisement titled 'Not an ad' featuring Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi. Watch it here

Quirky advertising often ropes customers into purchasing the advertised products. CRED is a Bangalore-based fintech firm founded in 2018, which has over time been on a roll for featuring celebrities and highlighting lesser-known facts about them to promote their brand. The credit card bill payment app has now successfully taken the customers and netizens for a nostalgic spin with its new advertisement featuring Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi.

The 2.46 minute animated clip shared on YouTube and Twitter has taken 90's kids down the memory lane. The clip titled 'Not an ad' begins with Chacha Chaudhary knowing the modern "unbelievable" technologies like cameras in mobile phones and online transactions, albeit getting rewards by making payment via the internet. To which Suppandi explains the old man that such technologies exist today. During their banter, they discuss a myriad of topics ranging from space tours by billionaires to global warming. The ad, made in collaboration with creators at Bakarmax, a webcomics and animation company, has won applause from viewers across the internet.

CRED Viral Video take netizens down the memory lane

The ad film, which has now carved a niche for its out-of-the-box explanation approach to elaborately discuss modernisation. The reward-based credit card payment company is now in discussions for giving a "breath of fresh air" to its ads by including the most iconic Indian cartoon characters. The video has now created a buzz online for its innovative and witty gig. While many expressed their love for the fresh approach by CRED, a lot of viewers joked about Chachi's reaction to Chachaji's epiphany. The ad also caught the eye of novelist and screenwriter Durjoy Dutta, who was blown by Suppandi giving a 'reality check' to Chacha Chaudhary.

Take a look at netizens' reactions to the latest ad clip by CRED.

 

 

 

 


 

