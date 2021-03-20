Last Updated:

Netizens Have A Field Day After WhatsApp Suffers 'technical Glitch', Share Hilarious Memes

Social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, witnessed a global outage on Friday triggering a meme fest on Twitter.

Vishal Tiwari
Whatsapp

Social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, witnessed a global outage on Friday triggering a meme fest on Twitter. According to reports, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram went down for about 45 minutes due to a “technical glitch”, following which ‘WhatsAppDown’ started trending on Twitter. WhatsApp acknowledged the glitch and thanked users for their “patience”. However, netizens were not convinced by the apology and instead started mocking the messaging app for the failure. 

According to reports, users across the world were not able to send or receive messages on the downed platforms, while their websites showed error upon opening. Media reports suggest that the Instagram website was showing ‘Error 5xx’, while users on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were unable to send or receive messages. A similar outage occurred in December last year as Facebook- WhatsApp, and Instagram remained down for some time before returning back online. 

Netizens troll WhatsApp, Facebook

Netizens flooded the Twitter timeline with memes and jokes about the Facebook-owned platforms with some even slamming the companies for using customers’ data for financial gains. Other messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram also took the opportunity to troll WhatsApp. Meanwhile, some loyal users of WhatsApp and Instagram came in support of Facebook and blamed the outage on the technical glitch.  

