Netizens Heap Praise On 12-year-old Boy For Educating Friend About LGBTQ+ Community

Children at the age of 12 play video games and watch cartoons. However, a video of a 12-year-old boy sharing his views on some sensitive topics was mind-blowing. In the short video shared on Twitter, a 12-year-old boy can be seen talking to his friend while playing Call of Duty.

Interestingly, the boy can be seen playing the video game without failing to shoot his enemies in a warzone match. However, his immense interest in educating his friend about the LGBTQ community has attracted netizens. Watch the video here:

The 90-second video starts with the boy playing Call of Duty: Warzone match on a computer and talking on headphones with his friend. He can be heard scrutinising his friend for not supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Also, the boy can be heard taking a dig at his friends for their prejudiced opinion against the community.

The boy went on to say that persons of the LGBTQ+ community aren't necessarily gay. Further, he added that the acronym LGBTQ stands for more than just gay.

"So you are saying that if you are transgender, you are basically just still a guy? It's their decision, what's the matter with that?" asked the 12-year-old boy during his conversation with his friend. The video ends with the boy explaining to his friend the importance of the black community in the United States. He also went on to familiarise his friend about the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer strangled him with his knee.

Netizens seem impressed with the 12-year-old boy opinion

Meanwhile, the netizens are impressed with his comprehensive opinion regarding the LGBTQ community. Since being shared with the caption, 'This 12-year-old boy calls out homophobia while playing video games and it's amazing', the video has created a storm and garnered over two million views on Twitter.

Thousands of netizens also took to the comment section to praise his opinion. "This is my son’s generation. We have to save the world for them. They’re better than us," wrote a Twitter user named Politics Girl.

"This boy is our future and it makes my heart happy. (Could do without the gun video game, but I’ll take the win for right now.)" wrote another Twitter user.

However, some netizens also opined on the problem of playing such violent games. "That’s great, but it’s amazing how normalized it has become that a 12-year-old can play a game where the goal is to wander around killing people and things with guns and other weapons. It’s insane. And we are a broken society," wrote a user.

